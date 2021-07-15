An Underground Interview with John McAfee 13 Months Before his Death

McAfee starts off with the impact of one's childhood and how it shapes perspectives. He shares his experiences as an entrepreneur and what it takes to become a multimillionaire. John McAfee also provides a take on the number one danger of the modern Internet and presents an opinion on the Black Lives Matter movement.

McAfee shares anecdotes from his life, how he became the self-proclaimed richest man in South Virginia before hitting 18; his recent escape from the United States, his first job at General Electric, where he learned programming, and the importance of math in life.

"I'm the best coder alive"

"Don't schedule an interview with this guy again, he's too smart"

- John McAfee

