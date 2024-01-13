92 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Podcast

Let's learn about via these 92 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Hackernoon Podcast /Learn Repo Weekly conversations with technologists, about technology. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, Google, YouTube, Podbean, or wherever you get your pods. 1. Challenges and Solutions with The NEM Foundation's President Alex Tinsman and NEM CTO Nate D’Amico Listen to the interview on iTunes or watch on YouTube. 2. How to Build and Launch Products in 24 Hours with Zoe Chew Natasha Nel interviews 6x Noonie Nominee*, hackernoon.com Contributor, and Prolific Maker, Zoe Chew, to talk Product, Tech, Startups, and Marketing. 3. How To Solve Problems Like A Software Developer Problem solving — technologists do it differently.™ I asked 5 top Hacker Noon Contributors to share their secret problem-solving frameworks, so that we can all learn to think like devs, during a time when troubleshooting skills couldn't be more coveted. 4. Storytelling in Virtual Reality – The State of VR Podcast w/One Hamsa Virtual reality is one of the most exciting and rapidly growing technology industries in the world. While many companies have been developing VR headsets, apps, and games for a number of years, VR has not yet broken into the mainstream. However, with the release of the PSVR in 2016 and the Oculus Quest in 2019, VR is growing rapidly in the gaming sector. 5. "Is Bitcoin Useless?" Your Scepticism is Noted, But Immaterial Ponzi, fraud, and rat poison squared. 6. A Conversation With John McAfee From Underground London What a character. This interview began with Zoom breaking and we when we started a new Zoom call, McAfee pretended to talk without making sounds just to fuck with me. Then we hit record: 7. PODCAST: The 2020 Noonies are Here and Even Greener than Last Year Tune in (iTunes, Stitcher, wherever you get your podcasts) for a nine-minute briefing on this year’s biggest, greenest and most independent tech industry awards: Hacker Noon’s prestigious #Noonies! 8. An Underground Interview with John McAfee 13 Months Before his Death John McAfee talks about making more money than God on the Hacker Noon podcast hosted by David Smooke. 9. Decentralization Debate Club: Blockchain, Autonomy, and DeFi Has what started with Satoshi spun off into an hype-driven, ICO-indulgent startup industry of solutions for nothing? Or is blockchain technology and the mass decentralization it makes possible still worth the hype? Answered in 5 minutes by two top Hacker Noon Contributors, Mario Alves and Vladimiros Peilivanidis, scroll down and tune in for this special Decentralization Debate Club episode. 10. Are NFTs Here to Stay? Limarc Ambalina, Ellen Stevens, and Amy Tom debate the future of NFTs. This Week On Planet Internet - are NFTs here to stay? Will the hype die down? 11. The Making of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Skydance Interactive Podcast In this special episode of the Hacker Noon podcast, I talk to Mark Domowicz and Todd Adamson from Skydance Interactive, the acclaimed developer of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, one of the best virtual reality games on the market today. 12. Happy 1-Year Podiversary, Hackers! Wow, someone pinch me! One year of The HackerNoon Podcast already?! 13. An Introduction to Mixed Realities: HoloLens 2 Podcast In this special episode of our Hacker Noon podcast, Hacker Noon CEO David Smooke and I talk to Greg Sullivan, the Director of Mixed Reality at Microsoft. Greg is a Microsoft veteran, having worked at the company for over 30 years. 14. E43 - The Future of Blockchain and Crypto with Writer, Noam Levenson 15. The Noonification: How to Become a 10x Dev: An Essential Guide (3/23/2023) 3/23/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 16. Listen to 50+ Episodes of Tech Interviews Subscribe to the Hacker Noon Podcast on iTunes. 17. "The important question is not that it's decentralized or centralized... ...It’s that the potential for a monopoly is impossible.”— Noam Levenson 18. Company Growth Stage: From Startup to Growth and Exit with Cheryl Contee Listen to the interview on iTunes, or Google Podcast, or watch on YouTube. 19. The Making of Arizona Sunshine - Vertigo Games Podcast In this podcast, I talk to Arjen van Heck from Vertigo Games, one of the biggest VR game developers in the industry, and the renowned creators of the zombie apocalypse game Arizona Sunshine. 20. Black Mirror Tech IRL: Hacker Noon Writers on What’s Worrying in 2021 I asked 7 Top Hacker Noon Contributors to weigh in with their scariest tech predictions for 2021 — expect a 9-minute American Horror Story anthology on everything from AI and Privacy to the internet’s impact on the planet. 21. How Podcasts Make Money: A Guide for Complete Beginners Do you want to set up your own tech podcast and make money from it? Let me teach you to successfully start your podcast in this article. 22. The NBA’s Microsoft Partnership, Kawhi’s Logo Lawsuit, and the Modern Reporter’s Techstack [PODCAST] Listen on Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcast, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. 23. HackerNoon & The Wild West of Startups Amy Tom chats with David Smooke (co-founder and CEO of HackerNoon) about his founder's journey with HackerNoon, and with Storm Farrell (Software Developer at Ha 24. A Podcast with NIS America: How has COVID Changed the Gaming Industry? In this episode of the Hacker Noon Podcast, I talked to Erin Kim from NIS America. For those of you that don't know, NIS America is the America-based counterpart of the Japanese game development company NIS (Nippon Ichi Software). 25. What is Web 3.0 and Why Do We Need It? (Podcast Transcript) What is Web 3.0 and why should you care? 🤨 Amy Tom talks to Jaro Šatkevic, Head of Product at Mysterium Network, about the evolution of the web and Web 3.0. 26. How to Succeed as a Young Female Entrepreneur Sophie Wyne (Co-Founder and CEO of ariglad), Luna Ito-Fisher, and Ambika Miglani (Co-founders of Decrypted By Us) join Amy on the podcast this week to chat about their entrepreneurship journey 😱 27. The Push vs. Pull Life, India's Startup Economy, and Business Strategy w/Nataraj Sindam In this three-part podcast, I had the pleasure of speaking to Microsoft Engineer Nataraj Sindam. In Hacker Noon's 2020 Noonie Awards, Nataraj was the 2nd runner up in the Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year for Business Strategy category. 28. This Week on Planet Internet: The Investor Next Door David Smooke, Amy Tom, and Guy (the Cher of HN - jk his last name is Torbet) talk about special purpose acquisition companies, culture & novelization, equity cr 29. Into the Depths of Wikipedia Annie Rauwerda is a neurology student by day and an Instagram curator by night. Since the pandemic, Annie has grown her Depths of Wikipedia Instagram page to 37 30. How One Bain Consultant’s Medical Debt Led Him to Become the Consultant For Aspiring Consultants Listen to the interview on iTunes, or Google Podcast, or watch on YouTube. 31. AI and Quantum Computing to the Rescue, or: My First AI-Voiced Podcast Ever wondered what a podcast would sound like if it was hosted by an AI? Look no further. In this episode of Hacker Noon's Noonies chatcast series, Natasha Nel's AI alter-ego asks three top Hacker Noon Contributors which technological innovation they think will save the world and why. Buckle up for surreal meta moment from the future of robot podcasting. 32. This Week's Top Technology Stories — But Make It Podcast If you're one of Hacker Noon's 12,000+ international Contributing Writers, you'll be happy to hear we're adding yet another distribution channel for The Top Stories You Submit to this big green blob in the cloud. Our mission is simple: be the best place for technologists to publish online. The related causes we back here at Hacker Noon help make the internet a better place — from joining Mozilla's Fix the Internet Incubator, to working with Coil to help writers monetize their content, and donating funds to Better Internet-focused NGOs, like the EFF. In short? We're keen to keep independent internet publishing alive (and thriving). Another way we're working on that: Better Distribution for Every Story. 33. What Is Ethereum? Learning Crypto with Amy on The HackerNoon Podcast Join Amy Tom as she asks ALL the questions about Ethereum to Andrew Levine, CEO of Koinos Group. 34. There's No Place Like The Metaverse This Week On Planet Internet, the HN gang chats about the class-action Zoom lawsuit, the dehumanizing effect of video, and the Spirit airlines fiasco. 35. Gathering Threat Intelligence to Strengthen Security Nour Fateen, a Sales Engineering Manager at Recorded Future, talks to Amy about threat intelligence. They chat about the Threat Intelligence Lifecycle and more. 36. What Is a Shitcoin? Learning Crypto with Amy Okay, what the f is a shitcoin?! Amy chats with Ben Sunderland of Everscale and the Nevermind the Shitcoins podcast about... well... shitcoins 😂 37. The State of the Russia-Ukraine War from a Ukrainian HackerNooner We are aiming for $100 million of funds raised to help the Ukrainian army by the end of the week and we believe in the defeat of Russia in the near future 38. Checks, Balances, and Freedom: Censorship vs The Internet Who wins in the battle of the internet and freedom of speech? 🥊 Amy Tom, Ellen Stevens, and Zaeem Shoaib chat about censorship and the internet. We all know tha 39. Did You Say $500,000 For A Virtual Plot Of Land? Amy Tom, Limarc Ambalina, and Natasha Nel are wrapping their head's around the fact that a plot of land on the Decentraland platform sold for $572k. 40. Tech Podcasts about Hacker Noon 2.0; AI; and A Decentralized Internet 41. The Business of Death: Dealing with Loss and Grief Linh Dao Smooke chatted with Liz Eddy, Co-founder and CEO of Lantern, THE company that helps death-planning easier. 💆♀️ 42. What The Shell?! (Podcast Transcript) Amy Tom chats with Michael Nitschinger, a Software Architect at Couchbase, and Jonathan D. Turner (AKA JT), the Co-Creator of NuShell, about Shell scripting. 43. Growing @depthsofwikipedia to 500,000+ Followers: Wikipedia Meets Instagram on HackerNoon's Podcast Amy Tom talks to Annie about how she grew her page, their obsession over cows, fun cows that have cameoed on Wikipedia, and everything about @depthsofwikipedia 44. Exploring the Broadcasting Industry with James Mulvany In this Slogging AMA, we had the pleasure of being joined by the founder and CEO of Radio.co, Podcast.co and Matchmaker.fm, James Mulvany. 45. Document Databases vs Relational Databases (Podcast Transcript) Amy Tom talks to Eric Bishard and Arun Vijayaraghavan about the differences between a Document Database and a Relational Database. 46. The Implications of Serverless CMS (Podcast Transcript) Amy Tom talks to Pavel Desjnuk, Co-founder and CTO of Webiny, and Richard Kubina, Full-Stack Developer Extrodinaire at Hacker Noon, about serverless CMS. 47. Handling Smart Contracts with Ioana Frincu on The HackerNoon Podcast Ioana Frincu joins Utsav Jaiswal on this week’s episode of The HackerNoon Podcast to discuss DeFi, smart contracts, and OG crypto secrets. 48. From Farm To Data - A Tech Career in Product Marketing (Podcast Transcript) Amy Tom talks to Matt Groves, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Couchbase, and Rob Hedgpeth, Developer Advocate at MariaDB about their careers. 49. Everyone Is Doing Remote Work but Not Everyone Is Doing It Well with Michael Brooks On this episode of the HackerNoon podcast, Amy Tom and Michael Brooks get into everything freelance. They dive into https://golance.com, Michael’s freelance marketplace company. How it came about and Michael’s insights on running it. They talk about wild experiences like getting kicked out of Belarus and taking a shot of Brandy first thing every morning before work in Serbia. It’s a wild ride and you definitely should tune in! Brandy or coffee in hand, your choice ;) 🍻 50. GitOps, Kubernetes, and Databases (Podcast Transcript) Amy, Matt, and Curt talk about migrating from a SQL database to a NoSQL database, what happens when shit hits the fan, and assessing your database usage. 51. Building Technology that Augments Human Abilities with Amber Case 52. This Week On Planet Internet, We're Breaking Up With Big Tech We are cracking down on Big Tech. Amy Tom, David Smooke, and Hang Ngo talk about Biden's Executive Order on Big Tech, more space war dram, and decentralization 53. Demystifying AI with Louis Bouchard on The HackerNoon Podcast Amy chats with Louis about his content creation journey, what motivates him, and how he balances student life with YouTube video creation. 54. Bits and Bytes and Data Delights Limarc Ambalina, Ellen Stevens, and Amy Tom chat about data privacy ☠️ Humans are in loooove with the internet, and data production is becoming more rampant and 55. On Smart Contract Interoperability, Ethereum, & Crypto with Maciej Baj, t3rn CTO The HackerNoon podcast on Smart Contract Interoperability, Ethereum, & Crypto with Maciej Baj, t3rn CTO, hosted by Utsav Jaisval. 56. Another AI-Hosted Podcast: The Future of Tech Belongs To Its Builders What are the best product development principles and processes for building a better internet? Those who design, decide. I may have trained an AI to host this podcast — but the tech industry insights inside are all 100% human. Scroll down and tune in for a far-reaching conversation with "me" — Natasha's AI alter-ego — and seven of hackernoon.com's top contributors. 57. She's At The Edge Of The Cloud (Podcast Transcript) Amy Tom chats with Mark Gamble, the Product & Solutions Marketing Director at Couchbase, about Edge Computing and tiered data systems. 58. A Snap Is Worth A Thousand Words (Podcast Transcript) Is database migration as scary as it sounds? Amy Tom talks to Matt Groves, Senior PM Manager at Couchbase, and Curt Gratz, Co-Owner of CKH Consulting. 59. Oh Yeah, I've Heard of Algolia Before This Week On Planet Internet, Natasha Nel, Kien Dao, and Amy Tom talk about validating startup ideas, structuring startups, and the latest startup funding news. 60. Hacker Noon from a Community Perspective with Linh Dao Smooke A podcast with OneMonth’s Chris Castiglione 61. How To Get Your Token Listed On A Crypto Exchange (Podcast Transcript) Amy Tom talks to Yevheniia Shmelkova, the Token Specialist at Mysterium Network about crypto exchanges. 62. How Many Devs Does It Take to Fly To Mars? David's hot take on Facebook's pivot to audio; hands up if you think the Mars Helicopter video is a deep fake; are our kids more likely to get face tattoos? 63. This Week on Planet Internet: Big Dictator Energy What happens when big corp shuts down conversation? What is Russia's deal with Sputnik exports? Crypto in Africa — equalizing force, or daydream? 64. Protecting Billion Dollar Crypto-Assets: Interview with Aaron Lint of Anchorage Digital Bank Utsav Jaiswal sits down with Aaron Lint (CISO of Anchorage Digital Bank and Leslie Ankney (the Communications Lead at Anchorage Digital. 65. Starting a B2B SaaS Company Ben Milne, Founder & Chairman of Dwolla, and Jordan Husney, Co-Founder & CEO of Parabol, join Amy Tom to chat about how they started their B2B SaaS companies. 66. Migration Makes My Skin Crawl: From SQL to NoSQL Is database migration as scary as it sounds? Amy Tom talks to Matt Groves, Senior PM Manager at Couchbase, and Curt Gratz, Co-Owner of CKH Consulting. 67. AWS Lambda: What Kind of Serverless Applications Can I Make? (Podcast Transcript) Amy Tom talks to Pavel Denisjuk about AWS Lambda and serverless applications. Pavel is the Co-Founder and CTO at Webiny. 68. What is Crypto Adoption Like in Indonesia? We are taking a virtual trip over to Indonesia to learn about the Indonesian crypto landscape from Pang Xue Kai, CEO of Tokocrypto. Amy Tom asks Kai about how t 69. What Is the Future of Remote Work? We're talking about remote work This Week On Planet Internet because HackerNoon is a fully remote company and WE'VE GOT THINGS TO SAY about working remotely 😤 70. Should I Use An Embedded Database In My Mobile Application? (Podcast Transcript) Amy Tom chats to Jens Alfke about embedded databases in mobile applications and how they live within your application and sync to your server. 71. Discussing the Russia-Ukraine Cyber War with Eran Fine on The HackerNoon Podcast Amy chats with Eran Fine, the CEO and Co-founder of Nanolock Security, about the ongoing cyber war in Ukraine. 72. The Dogecoin Salut on The HackerNoon Podcast Welcome to this beautiful corner of the internet - Dogecoin meets partying & decentralization. Amy Tom talks to Gary Lachance, a Vancouver Dogecoin millionaire. 73. A Gaming Metaverse on The Horizon Limarc Ambalina, Jeferson Borba, and Amy Tom debate about what gaming metaverse was the best, the future of metaverses, and more delicious metaverse news. 👅 74. The Journey Of The CTO (Podcast Transcript) What's it like to be a CTO? 😱 Amy Tom talks to Ravi Mayuram, CTO of Couchbase, about the CTO mindset, Ravi's career journey to CTO, and skill trends in tech. Amy and Ravi talk about education, trends in data, building trust, and more. 75. Community Governed Loans and Mobile Money in Nigeria with Adebola Adeniran on The HackerNoon Podcast In this episode of the HackerNoon Podcast, Amy Tom sits down with Adebola Adeniran to talk about Money; specifically, mobile money in Nigeria 76. The HackerNoon Podcast: Managing Databases on Kubernetes with Anil Kumar Amy Tom talks to Anil Kumar, the Product Manager at Couchbase, about becoming a Product Manager, writing his book, and creating a multi-cloud strategy. 77. All about Startup Growth with Lomit Patel on the HackerNoon Podcast Amy Chats with Lomit Patel about startup growth and Lomit's book, Lean AI. 78. Women in Cybersecurity with SheSec Pakistan on The HackerNoon Podcast Misbah Fatima (Head of Security) and Farza Ashraf (Security Analyst) from Idenfo and SheSec Pakistan talk about how we can increase the number of women in STEM. 79. The Land of The Lawless: Using AI In Business Amy Tom chats with Kate Bradley Chernis, CEO of Lately AI, about her startup journey. Kate describes what she's learned in the lawlessness of running a startup. 80. Building an API-Powered Platform On this episode. Jon Dahl, CEO of Mux, and Thierry Schellenbach, CEO of Stream, talk to Amy Tom about starting their API-powered platform. 81. We're Just Riding the Ups and Downs of Investing in Bitcoin Natasha, Linh, Amy, and Hang do a HOT TAKE on the Friends Reunion for the first 5 minutes of this episode. BUT they also talk about the most traded tech stocks. 82. How to Recover from the Log4j Supply Chain Attack with Ilkka Turunen In this episode of the HackerNoon Podcast, Amy Tom sits down with Ilkka Turunen to talk about Supply Chain Security. 83. The HackerNoon Podcast: Let's Talk About Sec, Baby Amy Tom talks to Jeff Morris, VP of Product & Solutions Marketing at Couchbase, and Mike Schwartz, Founder & CEO of Gluu on The HackerNoon Podcast 84. Reviewing The 2020 Tech Lead Developer Survey by Couchbase (Podcast Transcript) Amy Tom talks to Matt Groves, the Senior Product Marketing Manager at Couchbase, and Brant Burnett, the Systems Architect at CenterEdge Software. 85. Does a Bear Shitcoin in the Woods? Has the market cap of cryptocurrencies really exceeded that of Apple? Should you have started buying shitcoins in 2013? Do we still trust Fitbit? Let's discuss. 86. Is Rainbowification Controversial? Amy Tom, Linh Dao Smooke, and Kien Dao have a thoughtful conversation about LGBTQ+ culture in the tech industry and intersect discrimination in the workplace. 87. Exploring Crypto Fundamentals with Josh Swigart on The HackerNoon Podcast Utsav Jaiswal chats with Crypto Analyst and Twitter Influencer Josh Swigart (aka @BlocksNThoughts) about Josh’s thoughts on Bitcoin, NFTs, DeFi, and more. 88. Hacker Noon Product Development Discussion with Product Team LISTEN: iTunes 89. Wait, That's How Much Game Dev Costs?! Mike Vittiglio dropped some serious knowledge bombs about game dev on this episode of The HackerNoon Podcast. Amy asks Mike about the cost of game development. 90. How Decentralized Can We Get in The Modern World? (Podcast Transcript) In this episode, Amy & Sharmini (CMO at Mysterium Network) chat about whether it's possible to achieve anonymity and decentralization from the modern Internet. 91. The Definitive Bubbleball Book and The Future of the NBA's Revenue with Ben Golliver [Transcript] The Washington Post's Ben Golliver joins CEO David Smooke to discuss his new book "Bubbleball" and the pandemic's impact on the NBA's revenue. 92. Economics, Crypto, and Really Smart Women Utsav Jaiswal sits down with Amber Ghaddar, Founder at AllianceBlock, about building the AllianceBlock Protocol, understanding money matters, and getting down t