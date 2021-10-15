JDWP is a Security Risk and Here's Why

Don’t use remote debugging unless you REALLY have to and then make sure no one can access your system… Even under those circumstances be vigilant and tunnel your connections via SSH. Be careful with conditional breakpoints and other similarly elaborate debugger features. They are a recipe for disaster in such situations. Be aware that you’re effectively giving every user who has access to the server the keys to the kingdom. Not just the source and the DB, access to all the encrypted data too such as passwords!