Java-C-Assembly Matryoshka

Discover, triage, and prioritize Java errors in real-time
Visit Sentry https://sentry.io/promoted
Disclaimers:
I’ll use Windows and more particularly Visual C++ with its Inline Assembler. If you use MacOs or Linux you will have significant differences comparing to what is described in the article.
Everything below is shown mostly for demonstration purposes
>java -version
java version "1.8.0_121"
Java(TM) SE Runtime Environment (build 1.8.0_121-b13)
Java HotSpot(TM) Client VM (build 25.121-b13, mixed mode, sharing)
public class Test {
public static void main(String[] args) {
if (args.length != 2) {
System.out.println("Error: wrong params count");
return;
}
int a;
try {
a = Integer.parseInt(args[0]);
} catch (Throwable throwable) {
System.out.println("First param is not a number");
return;
}
int b;
try {
b = Integer.parseInt(args[1]);
} catch (Throwable throwable) {
System.out.println("Second param is not a number");
return;
}
Test test = new Test();
System.out.println(test.sum(a, b));
}
public static int sum(int a, int b) {
return a + b;
}
}
binary file which we’ll later on execute.
Test.class
> javac Test.java
> java Test 3 4
7
choco install visualcpp-build-tools
command, so check that it works:
cl
>cl
Microsoft (R) C/C++ Optimizing Compiler Version 19.16.27031.1 for x86
Copyright (C) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.
public class Test {
public static void main(String[] args) {
if (args.length != 2) {
System.out.println("Error: wrong params count");
return;
}
int a;
try {
a = Integer.parseInt(args[0]);
} catch (Throwable throwable) {
System.out.println("First param is not a number");
return;
}
int b;
try {
b = Integer.parseInt(args[1]);
} catch (Throwable throwable) {
System.out.println("Second param is not a number");
return;
}
System.loadLibrary("Test");
Test test = new Test();
System.out.println(test.sum(a, b));
}
public native int sum(int a, int b);
}
method.
System.loadLibrary
> javah Test
/* DO NOT EDIT THIS FILE - it is machine generated */
#include <jni.h>
/* Header for class Test */
#ifndef _Included_Test
#define _Included_Test
#ifdef __cplusplus
extern "C" {
#endif
/*
* Class: Test
* Method: sum
* Signature: (II)I
*/
JNIEXPORT jint JNICALL Java_Test_sum
(JNIEnv *, jobject, jint, jint);
#ifdef __cplusplus
}
#endif
#endif
#include "Test.h"
JNIEXPORT jint JNICALL Java_Test_sum
(JNIEnv *env, jobject obj, jint a, jint b) {
return a + b;
}
void main() {}
> cl -I"%JAVA_HOME%\include" -I"%JAVA_HOME%\include\win32" -LD Test.c -FeTest.dll
> java Test 3 4
7
. When we work with Assembly we work on a lower level so such small operations require quite more code.
a + b
— which is Inline Assembler for Visual C++.
__asm block
, put our variable
eax
into register
b
. Then we make a sum from contents of registers and store it in the
ebx
register (this is what add command does).
eax
register in our result field:
eax
#include "Test.h"
#include <stdio.h>
JNIEXPORT jint JNICALL Java_Test_sum
(JNIEnv *env, jobject obj, jint a, jint b) {
int result;
__asm {
mov eax, a
mov ebx, b
add eax, ebx
mov result, eax
}
return result;
}
void main() {}
> java Test 3 4
7