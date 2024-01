Too Long; Didn't Read

Bitcoin is a unique monetary revolution that is changing the world of the future for the better. New BTC units are issued on average every 10 minutes. These new units are offered as rewards to miners who help secure the decentralized Bitcoin network. When a miner successfully mines the next block of transactions on the Bitcoin network, he or she receives the reward in BTC. This reward is halved for every 210,000 transaction blocks mined.