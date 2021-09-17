Search icon
Financial Literacy 101: How to grow wings series by@techdrivenlife

Financial Literacy 101: How to grow wings series

Savings, budgets and balance are words we grew up hearing but don’t know much about it. The key to following your budget is taking away temptations to avoid overspending. When you see something you want, wait for at least 30 days before buying it. Tackling societal pressure is hard, but the results are promising for a stable future. Buying what you’re saving is better to spend when it comes to your happiness and well being well, being well and being well is better.
Arman A. Hacker Noon profile picture

@techdrivenlife
Arman A.

Entrepreneur | Founder @TDX.ai | Tech Enthusiast

