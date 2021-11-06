Is There a Valid Cause for Using Facial Recognition Tools in Schools

The Santa Fe Independent School District in Texas ran a weeklong pilot program with facial recognition firm AnyVision in its school hallways. With more than 5,000 student photos uploaded for the test run, AnyVision called the results “impressive” and expressed excitement at the results to school administrators. The number gives a rare glimpse into how often people can be identified through facial recognition. The growth of facial recognition has raised privacy and civil liberties concerns over the technology’s ability to constantly monitor people and track their movements.