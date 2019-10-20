Is Java The Best Programming language to Learn First?

12,076 reads

@ javinpaul Javin Paul I am Java programmer, blogger on http://javarevisited.blogspot.com and http://java67.com

I often receive questions like which is a first programming language to learn? Is Java a good programming language to start with?, how good Java is as a first programming language? which is the best programming language for beginners, or shall I start with Java or Python?

Well, the answer to all these questions is, Java is one of the most popular programming languages, and there are a lot of reasons to learn Java , starting with Job opportunities to leveraging community support.

But, in the context of beginning programming or choosing Java as the first language, my most significant reason is that it's simpler to learn.

People may argue that Python is even simpler and doesn't even require to compile but I personally found Java much easier to read and understand.

The last generation of programmers started learning to program using languages like BASIC and then grew up learning C and C++ with Java as their second or third programming language.



those days than Java, the other most curriculum was designed to teach C

and C++, and there was no One reason for this could be that C and C++ were more prevalent inthose days than Java, the other most curriculum was designed to teach Cand C++, and there was no Python those days, at least not in our college.

This is true, *often we don't make a choice, and we learn as part of the programming curriculum at school and colleges. In my time, C was the first programming language in our engineering college, and then we learned C++, VB, VC++, and finally Java



still remember saying it was more complicated than C++ because I had to

type Now I am saying Java more straightforward and easy to learn, but Istill remember saying it was more complicated than C++ because I had totype System.out.println() instead of simpler cout to print something on the screen, but that was just a momentary feeling.



much more readable, and you can think what code is doing. Debugging and finding a problem was also much more comfortable in When I started writing and maintaining bigger programs, I found Javamuch more readable, and you can think what code is doing. Debugging and finding a problem was also much more comfortable in Java than compared to C++ or C

By the way, I learn professional programming, or you say real coding

only on my first job, and that was when I seriously started learning

Java.

Is Java a Good Programming Language to Start With?

Here are my couple of reasons, why I think Java is the right programming language to start learning to code:

1) Java is simpler, the syntax is much more readable than C, C++ or any other language.



is a useful skill because it handles the complexity of a real-world application quite well. It's easier to think in terms of class and

objects. 2) Java is good to learn Object-Oriented programming, but not so good for procedural one, prefer C there. The OOP or Object Oriented programming is a useful skill because it handles the complexity of a real-world application quite well. It's easier to think in terms of class andobjects.

3) Java has a rich API, and you can do a lot more with Java including

graphics, sound and most likely writing small games like Tic Tac Toe,

Tetris, etc.



download and install different modules and library, which is a tough job

for a starter. When you install Not that you cannot do that with other languages, you often need todownload and install different modules and library, which is a tough jobfor a starter. When you install Java , most of these feature comes as part of the installation only.

4) Java has strong community support, no matter what

kind of questions, doubt, or issue you have, Google can find answers

for you. If not Google, then StackOverflow, Java forums and a lot of

other communities are there to help you out.



fundamentals and Java. This is really the single biggest reason I suggest beginners learn to code using Java because when you are starting to learn to program you will face many different kinds of issues to understand for both programmingfundamentals and Java.

Because there are millions of Java developers around and a big community is there to support, most likely you will find answers quickly without getting frustrated and disappointed.

strongly typed language, which catches many newbie mistakes. Also valid, to a lesser extent, for static typing. This is another reason I suggest beginners 5) Java is a, which catches many newbie mistakes. Also valid, to a lesser extent, for static typing. This is another reason I suggest beginners learn Java first then Python because Python is dynamic typing language, you don't need to define types which make learning confusing a bit.

6) Java comes with in-built Garbage collection, which is a big plus

for a complete beginner. Dealing with memory management is a big thing

at the start of learning programming.



first than any other language. I may be biased because I am a These are some of the reasons why I think beginners should learn Javafirst than any other language. I may be biased because I am a Java programmer , but I also know Python , and I have also done professional programming in C and C++.

From that experience, I can say that Java is undoubtedly one of the best programming languages for beginners and you can definitely choose Java as your first programming language to learn programming.



If you have already made up your mind to learn Java, then you can join The Complete Java Masterclass to start your journey into the beautiful world of Java. This is one of the best course to learn Java for beginners. It's comprehensive but at the same time hands-on and suitable for beginners.

Is Java Enough for a Successful Programming Career?

Once you are comfortable with Java, you can move to other useful programming languages like Scala JavaScript or also go towards scripting langue's, like Python , which doesn't need to be compiled.



and evolving, that's the biggest challenge of this field. If you happen

to love To be successful in a programming career, you need to keep learningand evolving, that's the biggest challenge of this field. If you happento love programming and learn new technologies and languages, then this is the right field for you.

debugging skill, which is a reasoning based skill. If you want to become a better Java developer, you can also see my recent post about Another important thing for a successful programmer is to develop, which is a reasoning based skill. If you want to become a better Java developer, you can also see my recent post about 10 tips to become a better Java developer in 2019

If you are good with reasoning and can make a conclusion based upon

limited available information, then it will be easy for you to troubleshoot issues and find problems.

Having a good knowledge of IDE like Eclipse Netbeans , or IntelliJIDEA will also help you with your coding and debugging journey, Java is blessed with a really excellent tool.

That's all on this folks. In my opinion, Java is definitely an excellent language to start programming with, because it's simpler than many others and focuses truly on programming rather than managing systems, like memory management.

or join If you are convinced to start learning to code with Java than pick up a copy of Head First Java or join The Complete Java Masterclass and start your journey of programming with one of the best programming language, Java.

In short, You can definitely choose Java as your first programming language and once you are comfortable, try to learn a couple of more, e.g. JavaScript or Python.

Thanks for reading this article so far. If you like this article,

then please share it with your friends and colleagues. If you have any

questions or feedback, then please drop a note.

P. S. - If you like books, you can also check out this list of If you like books, you can also check out this list of Must-Read Java Programming books to learn Java in depth.







Tags