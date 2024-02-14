Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Is GPT Powerful Enough to Analyze the Emotions of Memes?: Related Workby@escholar

    Is GPT Powerful Enough to Analyze the Emotions of Memes?: Related Work

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsFebruary 14th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Explore how ChatGPT analyzes meme emotions in this study on AI-driven sentiment analysis of social media content.
    featured image - Is GPT Powerful Enough to Analyze the Emotions of Memes?: Related Work
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Jingjing Wang, School of Computing;

    (2) Joshua Luo, The Westminster Schools;

    (3) Grace Yang, South Windsor High School;

    (4) Allen Hong, D.W. Daniel High School;

    (5) Feng Luo, School of Computing.

    Abstract & Introduction

    Related Work

    Methodology

    Experiment Results

    Discussion

    References

    A. Large Language Model Prompting


    The remarkable success of LLMs, such as GPT and its variants, has also brought prompt-based learning to the fore. Prompt-based learning has found applications in various natural language processing (NLP) tasks, such as sentiment classification and natural language inference. Prompting visuallanguage models for computer vision tasks is another area that has started to gain attention [13], [23].


    However, the existing body of work in prompt-based learning has primarily focused on unimodal tasks, with limited research delving into multimodal tasks [22], [30]. A few exceptions like the work [15] attempted multimodal tasks by utilizing the GPT-3 model [18] for science questionanswering tasks, where the questions have either an image or text context or both. However, these attempts have their own limitations, with models like GPT-3 being less accurate and possessing restrictive input length constraints, thereby limiting their performance and utility


    GPT-3.5-Turbo, which performs much better than GPT-3, provides an alternative solution. It presents a practical and efficient route for prompt-based learning in multimodal tasks. Therefore, our research focuses on leveraging the capabilities of the GPT-3.5-Turbo for classifying sentiments in memes, which requires the simultaneous processing of visual and textual data.


    Additionally, research indicates that when equipped with a range of external NLP tools [16], [17], Large Language Models (LLMs) can serve as effective action planners, selecting and utilizing tools for problem-solving. It suggests that these models can be extended to more complex multimodal scenarios, involving both reasoning and action, thereby enhancing their capabilities.


    The GPT series has played a pivotal role in promoting prompt-based learning. We follow many of its core concepts in our work, but our focus is different. While most studies are set on applying prompting to extract knowledge from pre-trained models, our goal is to employ these techniques to fine-tune downstream tasks. Specifically, we are interested in exploring the application of these methods to the sentiment classification of memes, a complex and nuanced multimodal task.


    B. Hateful Meme Detection and Memotion Analysis Navigation


    Detecting hateful content in memes is a difficult process. The subtle undertones of humor and sarcasm are often interwoven within memes, coupled with the potential mismatch between the images and text, present formidable obstacles to traditional text-based hate speech detection approaches. This challenge has been the focal point of several studies, all in an effort to establish viable solutions [25], [26], [31].


    The Hateful Memes Challenge initiated by Facebook stands as a pioneering effort in this sphere, inviting researchers worldwide to develop models capable of identifying hate speech in multimodal meme content. The dataset provided by Facebook, consisting of 10,000 manually annotated memes for hate speech, has proven to be an invaluable resource propelling research in this domain.


    Mirroring these endeavors, a model that combines multitask learning was proposed to detect hateful and offensive content present in memes. A crucial component of this model is its ability to help GPT model to view the images and do the hateful/non-hateful classification, thereby contributing to a better comprehension of hateful memes.


    In spite of these extensive efforts, the task of hateful meme detection remains intricate and largely unsolved, attributed to the nuanced interaction of language and imagery inherent to the meme content. The ongoing research and continuous strides towards advancements hint at a necessity for more sophisticated models, ones that can manage these complexities and accurately pinpoint harmful or offensive content within memes.


    Memotion analysis offers a captivating intersection between the realms of computer vision, natural language processing, and cognitive science. The main aim is to unpack the intricate layers of meaning, sentiment, and emotion encapsulated within memes, an endeavor that has seen many researchers strive to establish computational models to this end [27], [28].


    A noteworthy stride in this area was the SemEval 2020 Task 8: Multimodal Memotion Analysis [9]. This project tasked various models with the prediction of sentiment, humor, sarcasm and offensiveness in memes. Taking a similar direction, another researcher embarked on the creation of an automatic meme generator capable of tailoring its output based on the targeted sentiment [19].


    Within this project, we proposed a similar framework for hateful meme detection tasks with some more detailed prompts by utilizing multimodal sentiment analysis and sarcasm detection to dissect visual and textual cues present in memes. The insights gathered from our work have shed light on the intricate facets of memotion analysis, showcasing the potential and limitations of AI in this field.

    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #chatgpt #memes #emotion-recognition #artificial-intelligence #data-analysis #machine-learning #meme-analysis #nlp

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Tefter
    Sumi
    Lizedin

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
    by escholar
    Feb 02, 2024
    #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Use This 7-Step McKinsey Framework to Solve Any Problem (1/10/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 10, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: A Taxonomy of Inclusiveness (1/11/2024)
    by noonification
    Jan 11, 2024
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: What is the InfiniteNature-Zero AI Model? (11/19/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 19, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Ways AI Has Changed Our Lives
    by bella-williams
    Mar 04, 2020
    #ai
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas