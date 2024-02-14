Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Is GPT Powerful Enough to Analyze the Emotions of Memes?: Discussionby@escholar

    Is GPT Powerful Enough to Analyze the Emotions of Memes?: Discussion

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsFebruary 14th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Explore how ChatGPT analyzes meme emotions in this study on AI-driven sentiment analysis of social media content.
    featured image - Is GPT Powerful Enough to Analyze the Emotions of Memes?: Discussion
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Jingjing Wang, School of Computing;

    (2) Joshua Luo, The Westminster Schools;

    (3) Grace Yang, South Windsor High School;

    (4) Allen Hong, D.W. Daniel High School;

    (5) Feng Luo, School of Computing.

    Abstract & Introduction

    Related Work

    Methodology

    Experiment Results

    Discussion

    References

    V. DISCUSSION

    In this section, we discuss the limitations of GPT model, the conclusion of our study and future work.


    A. Limitations


    From the experiment results, we can learn that the current GPT-3.5 model still has some limitations.


    Lack of Deep Contextual Understanding: GPT model, despite its advanced capabilities, is still lacking a deep understanding of human nuances, societal norms, and cultural contexts, which are often critical to accurately interpreting and responding to subjective tasks. This limitation becomes particularly pronounced when the GPT model is faced with local idioms, colloquialisms, or culturally specific references.


    Difficulty in Understanding Implicit Meaning: LLMs typically struggle with interpreting and generating content that contains implicit or hidden meanings, especially those requiring an understanding of human emotions, intentions, or sarcasm. This limitation becomes particularly apparent in tasks involving the interpretation of sarcasm or offensiveness in memes, as these tasks often require a nuanced understanding of cultural or social contexts.


    Biases in Training Data: LLMs are trained on vast amounts of data from the internet, which may contain various forms of biases. The presence of biases inside the model might accidentally impact its responses in subjective tasks, leading to much less accurate outcomes.


    B. Conclusion and Future Work


    Our efforts to assess how well GPT could analyze sentiments in memes led us to some interesting and insightful findings.


    On one hand, the model performed impressively when it came to classifying non-hateful memes and understanding the positive mood of a meme. The significant accuracy achieved in non-hateful meme classification, positive sentiment determination, and humor recognition, demonstrate the GPT’s ability to comprehend and interpret the content in a majority of memes correctly


    However, the accuracy rate dropped a lot when encountered with detection of hateful, sarcasm and offensive content in memes. The lower accuracy rates seen in these categories shows the intricate nature of identifying concealed hateful or offensive content inside memes.


    As GPT-4 released in recent days, it will be beneficial if we can integrate the latest model in our framework; moreover, as fine-tuning GPT-3.5-Turbo is available, we can fine tune our exist models to make some improvements in its ability to detect hateful and offensive content. We leave these as future work.

    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #chatgpt #memes #emotion-recognition #artificial-intelligence #data-analysis #machine-learning #meme-analysis #nlp

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
    by escholar
    Feb 02, 2024
    #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Use This 7-Step McKinsey Framework to Solve Any Problem (1/10/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 10, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: A Taxonomy of Inclusiveness (1/11/2024)
    by noonification
    Jan 11, 2024
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: What is the InfiniteNature-Zero AI Model? (11/19/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 19, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Ways AI Has Changed Our Lives
    by bella-williams
    Mar 04, 2020
    #ai
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas