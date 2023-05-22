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Is Gen Z Sold on FinTech?

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byDevin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

May 22nd, 2023
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Devin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

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finance#fintech#fintech-trends#fintech-industry#gen-z#latest-tech-stories#tech#technology

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