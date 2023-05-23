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The Health Care Metaverse Can Decrease Burnout

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byDevin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

May 23rd, 2023
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Devin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

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science#healthcare#healthcare-tech#health-tech#metaverse#burnout#work-related-burnout#future#future-of-metaverse

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