Is AI a Trick or a Treat? - 5 Fears About Artificial Intelligence

Fear of the unknown is one of the things that is universal to all humans, no matter where they come from, what language they speak, and how educated they might be. Here is a list of five things that, in our opinion, may even be scarier than a mummy coming back to life or a werewolf on a full moon (or maybe not...!). The list includes the threat of job loss, 'deepfake' technology and 'deepfakes' technology. AI algorithms need to be fed with regular replenishment of data in order to improve through machine learning.