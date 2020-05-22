iOS is Missing a Key Camera Privacy Feature That Could Enable Spying

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
In iOS, the user must explicitly grant permission for each app to access cameras and microphones. Before your app can use the capture system for the first time, iOS shows an alert asking the user to grant your app access to the camera, as shown below. iOS remembers the user’s response to this alert, so subsequent uses of the capture system don’t cause it to appear again. The user can change permission settings for your app in Settings > Privacy.
You have a home decor online shop. While the user is searching for a certain item in your app you could look around in his/her house, see the colors, furniture, and your app could start suggesting extra items in matching style.
Your main revenue stream is displaying ads in your app. What if you could monitor the user’s reaction to an ad? Then you could offer to your advertiser more insights about what kind of ads a certain type of user likes.
AVCaptureSession
let session = AVCaptureSession()
var deviceInput: AVCaptureDeviceInput!
session.sessionPreset = AVCaptureSession.Preset.vga640x480
// acquire the camera device
guard let device = AVCaptureDevice
.default(AVCaptureDevice.DeviceType.builtInWideAngleCamera,
for: .video,
position: AVCaptureDevice.Position.front) else {
return
}
do {
deviceInput = try AVCaptureDeviceInput(device: device)
guard deviceInput != nil else {
print("error: can't get deviceInput")
return
}
// add the Input device to the session
if self.session.canAddInput(deviceInput){
self.session.addInput(deviceInput)
}
// define a Video output device to capture video frames from the camera
videoDataOutput = AVCaptureVideoDataOutput()
videoDataOutput.alwaysDiscardsLateVideoFrames = true
videoDataOutputQueue = DispatchQueue(label: "VideoDataOutputQueue")
videoDataOutput.setSampleBufferDelegate(self, queue:self.videoDataOutputQueue)
if session.canAddOutput(self.videoDataOutput){
session.addOutput(self.videoDataOutput)
}
//define a Picture output device to capture still images from the camera
stillImageOutput = AVCapturePhotoOutput()
if session.canAddOutput(stillImageOutput) {
session.addOutput(self.stillImageOutput)
}
videoDataOutput.connection(with: .video)?.isEnabled = true
// define the camera preview view
previewLayer = AVCaptureVideoPreviewLayer(session: self.session)
previewLayer.videoGravity = AVLayerVideoGravity.resizeAspect
// ...
// and start running the capture session
session.startRunning()
} catch let error as NSError {
deviceInput = nil
print("error: \(error.localizedDescription)")
}
method kicks in the whole capturing process. (This will be important later!)
startRunning()
func captureOutput(_ output: AVCaptureOutput, didOutput sampleBuffer: CMSampleBuffer, from connection: AVCaptureConnection) {
// do stuff here with the video
}
func photoOutput(_ output: AVCapturePhotoOutput, didFinishProcessingPhoto photo: AVCapturePhoto, error: Error?) {
//process single image
guard let imageData = photo.fileDataRepresentation()
else { return }
let captureImageView = UIImageView(frame: CGRect(x: 50, y: 50, width: 100, height: 100))
let image = UIImage(data: imageData)
captureImageView.image = image
//show the captured image
let centerView = UIView(frame: CGRect(x: UIScreen.main.bounds.size.width / 2 - 100,
y: UIScreen.main.bounds.size.height / 2 - 100,
width: 200,
height: 200))
centerView.backgroundColor = UIColor.red
centerView.addSubview(captureImageView)
self.view.addSubview(centerView)
}
// ...
do {
deviceInput = try AVCaptureDeviceInput(device: captureDevice)
guard deviceInput != nil else {
print("error: can't get deviceInput")
return
}
if self.session.canAddInput(deviceInput){
self.session.addInput(deviceInput)
}
stillImageOutput = AVCapturePhotoOutput()
if session.canAddOutput(stillImageOutput) {
session.addOutput(self.stillImageOutput)
}
// we can also attach videoDataOutput from the previous example to get all the video frames
// but for now image capturing is enough
// and whoopsie, we forgot the preview :(
session.startRunning()
}
// ...
Jailbreaking is the privilege escalation of an Apple device for the purpose of removing software restrictions imposed by Apple on iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and watchOS operating systems. This is typically done by using a series of kernel patches. Jailbreaking permits root access in Apple’s mobile operating system, allowing the installation of software that is unavailable through the official Apple App Store. Many types of jailbreaking are available, for different versions.
…many of them are not typical self-contained apps but instead are extensions and customization options for iOS and its features and other apps (commonly called tweaks). Users install these programs for purposes including personalization and customization of the interface by tweaks developed by developers and designers, adding desired features and fixing annoyances…
method on
startRunning()
AVCaptureSession
#import <UIKit/UIKit.h>
%hook SpringBoard
-(void) applicationDidFinishLaunching:(id)arg {
%orig(arg);
UIAlertView *lookWhatWorks = [[UIAlertView alloc] initWithTitle:@"PrivacyGuard Tweak"
message:@"Your privacy guard is running 😎"
delegate:self
cancelButtonTitle:@"OK"
otherButtonTitles:nil];
[lookWhatWorks show];
}
%end
%hook AVCaptureSession
// Hooking an instance method with no arguments.
-(void) startRunning {
NSString *appName = [[NSBundle mainBundle] objectForInfoDictionaryKey:@"CFBundleIdentifier"];
NSLog(@"PrivacyGuard startRunning: %@", appName);
UIView *statusBar = [[UIApplication sharedApplication] valueForKey:@"statusBar"];
statusBar.backgroundColor = [UIColor greenColor];
%orig;
}
-(void) stopRunning {
NSLog(@"PrivacyGuard stopRunning");
UIView *statusBar = [[UIApplication sharedApplication] valueForKey:@"statusBar"];
statusBar.backgroundColor = [UIColor clearColor]; // or we could save and restore the original one
%orig;
}
// Always make sure you clean up after yourself; Not doing so could have grave consequences!
%end
, just a helper notification to show the tweak is initialized.)
Springboard
's
AVCaptureSession
method. Whenever this method is called we log to the console the current app that is using the camera (initiated the capturing) and change the status bar color to green to visually notify ourselves. After this is done we just call the original (
startRunning()
) method and let the flow continue. Hooking into the
%orig
method is useful to revert our changes after the camera is not in use anymore.
stopRunning()