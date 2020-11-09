Introduction to ReactGrid and its Unique Features

ReactGrid is a component for displaying and entering data in a spreadsheet-like way.
ReactGrid is a React component which enables you to add spreadsheet-like behavior to your app. It was created to satisfy a narrow group of
recipients for whom other products are not an appropriate solution.
On the one hand, there are data tables like Handsontable or ag-Grid.
These render records row by row and offer various filtering, sorting and grouping methods. In 90% of the cases, this functionality is fully
sufficient.
Then there are Spreadsheet web components like KendoUI Spreadsheet or
dhtmlx Spreadsheet which display regular Excel sheets in the browser.
They are able to interpret formulas and offer rich editing features for
the end-user.
ReactGrid places itself exactly in the middle between the two. It is not limited to a record-based model where each row has to have the same
schema. The component enables you to create tables of any shape that
look and feel like Excel-sheets. Additionally, it integrates well with
the data handling model provided by React.
ReactGrid was created to solve the issues in which we, web developers,
weren’t satisfied with the existing spreadsheet or data grid solutions.
You must have wanted to present your data in a rather unusual way more
than once, for example:
To show the difference, we created a simple graph with two key aspects contained on the intersecting axes:
— vertical — reactivity — a concept taken directly from React.js library.
The opposite is imperative, you have full control over actions and their
influence on the current view. In most cases you should follow the
following pattern:
— horizontal — arbitrary cell placement — opportunity to “Thinking in rows and columns”, each row has the same schema. Our component allows you to place any cell anywhere. We have focused on a fully controlled cell schema defined by our cell template engine. Templating is a powerful feature that allows you to define cell behavior based on its current and future data state.
We want to be (and we are) more reactive and cell-oriented. Breaking
with the approach known from such alternatives as agGrid, Handsontable,
it is necessary to handle events through self-implemented callbacks.
Implementing a basic cell change event relies on your implementation. We
prepared examples where you can just copy and paste predefined
implementation.
ReactGrid’s content is rerendered only in case when visible data has
changed or additional conditions such as a changed number of sticky rows
and columns have appeared.
Other examples might include handling scrolling (continuously following visible range for virtual scrolling), focusing cell, handling user actions like copying and pasting data. ReactGrid works perfectly even if you display a huge amount of cells — 10 000, 20 000, 100 000 is not a big deal.
Let’s talk about a simplified lifecycle based on ReactGrid. The
component containing ReactGrid (AppComponent) has its data (it is a
Single Point Of Truth for ReactGrid), which contains data on the basis
of which the grid view will be generated.
The rendered view is ready to handle events coming from the user, e.g.
changes committed in the cell editor. However, the component still
behaves as read-only because a data update is required to change its
contents. We can do this, for example, by implementing the
onCellsChanged function (the example comes from the ReactGrid docs).
ReactGrid works perfectly with modern web browsers. The same goes for
their mobile counterparts along with touchscreens. With ReactGrid, a
mobile-friendly spreadsheet-like component, you can use your app in the
same fashion and experience the same productivity as on a desktop
device. Let’s have a look at the basic mobile usage case — cell
selection, fill handle… it just works on ReactGrid.
You may wonder why our product “does not have” many popular
functionalities, such as grouping, sorting, filtering? This is not
really a disadvantage, but a feature! By getting them, you immediately
agree to the restrictions imposed by the selected library. Here you
manage how you sort your data and how the user can do it. Nothing
prevents any cell from being, for example, a filter.
What about formulas, toolbar, and coordinates? ReactGrid is a component
in which we consciously implemented only the appearance and behavior
known from typical spreadsheets, but without the implementation of the
outer envelope. Our purpose was not to create the next Excel, but create
whatever you like around it using component API.
In this short article, we showed three main principles which we developed ReactGrid with:
— reactivity — handle every event and process data in your way;
— arbitrary cell placement — forget about row schema and focus on cell,
— mobile-friendly — the same experience no matter what device you use.
ReactGrid gives you the freedom to display and interact with your data
to create a custom view with non-row-oriented data. We use it in our
projects as a tool — not a complete solution. Therefore, our experience
shows that every solution resolved by ReactGrid is unique. We
encourage you to browse our website and Github repo.
