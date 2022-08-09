How to Use Data Grid to Render Great Info in Your Web Apps

Build beautiful web & mobile dashboards
Using a data grid is important if your web application renders a lot of data, such as tracking stats or reports. Data grids are components that can generate data in rows and columns.
Data grids enable users to perform operations such as:
Sorting data
Filtering data
Exporting data
In-cell editing
Pagination and many more
Data grids are data-driven and are built to handle high-performance business web applications. Features like filtering, sorting, and pagination in data grids make navigating large data sets easier.
In this article, we will discuss
FusionGrid is a customizable Javascript data grid component for web and mobile applications. It allows you to build data grids in dashboards with the same elegance as Fusion Charts.
A charting library provides 100 charts and 2000 maps for your web and mobile applications. This framework has customization-rich grids that render well in browsers across desktops, tablets, and mobile devices.
As most of the web is accessed on mobile, approximately 54%, according to
FusionGrid is built on the most ubiquitous programming language on the web: Javascript. As more web applications are made with the highly dynamic Language, FusionGrid utilizes and takes advantage of it.
Let us now talk about FusionGrid's features.
Let us now dive deeper into these features and learn how to use them in your data-intensive web application.
The column filter feature lets you filter grids quickly. Filtering grids will help you discover the data you are looking for based on the context.
This feature enables you to export data in your web application as
The row selection feature enables you to select rows. Selecting rows will perform secondary actions on the web pages like content updates and fetching data.
This feature allows you to group information into relevant columns. Grouping information in columns enhances the data experience and provides better data context.
The real-time data update feature enables the grid to update automatically whenever the data is changed.
The row sorting feature allows you to sort the information on any column so that you can find the data quickly.
The search or quick filter feature enables you to search information on any of the columns to filter the data quickly.
The feature enhances the user experience when any data operation such as sort, search, or filter occurs.
1. Filter, Sort, and Search
You can filter, sort, and search information on any column on FusionGrid. Filtering, sorting, and searching enable you to find data quickly.
FusionGrid provides a richly featured component that allows vast data sets to be displayed without overloading the browser.
FusionGrid enables you to export data in CSV, JSON, and Excel formats based on your choice.
You can easily integrate the three primary front-end frameworks
FusionGrid enables you to present your users with multiple options to select rows and cells using the selection API.
FusionGrid enables you to paginate. Pagination is essential when dealing with extensive data, from controlling the page size to the appearance of breadcrumbs. Control every aspect of pagination with a few flags.
With FusionGrid, you can build data grids in your
Integration of FusionGrid and FusionCharts dashboard offers
Integrated Charting: The integration enables you to present your grid data in charts with an external UI, build charts and maps into one-page dashboards or convert existing charts in a dashboard into a grid control.
Same Data Source: FusionGrid helps you create compelling grids and run different reports with the same data source/store of FusionCharts.
Save Development Time: The built-in chart option saves time on code and reduces development costs.
You can integrate charts in your data grid to provide an intuitive charting solution for your users.
FusionCharts is a market leader in dashboard charts. FusionCharts offers standalone charting libraries with an integrated grid for creating a comprehensive cross-platform dashboard.
These include:
Investment Portfolio
SaaS Dashboard
Web Series Dashboard |
Google Analytics
You can install 'fusiongrid' via the CDN/local directory or using npm.
To install FusionGrid, let’s include the JavaScript files and CSS from CDN/local directory.
https://cdn.fusioncharts.com/fusiongrid/latest/fusiongrid.js
https://cdn.fusioncharts.com/fusiongrid/latest/fusiongrid.css
Open the terminal and follow the example below:
npm install fusiongrid
After you have installed FusionGrid for the framework of your choice, refer to the following tutorials to get started with grids:
FusionGrid allows you to render the grid in all modern browsers across desktops, tablets, and mobile devices, as listed below.
|
Browser
|
Version Supported
|
Internet Explorer
|
11.0+
|
Firefox
|
26.0+
|
Chrome
|
31.0+
|
Safari
|
7.0+
|
Opera
|
18.0+
|
iOS (Safari)
|
7.1+
|
Android Browser
|
4.4+
You can
The trial version should not be used for production or commercial deployments; it should only be used for testing. As a standalone product, FusionGrid is licensed on a per-developer basis.