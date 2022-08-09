How to Use Data Grid to Render Great Info in Your Web Apps

Data grids are components that can generate data in rows and columns. Data grids enable users to perform operations such as: Sorting data Filtering data Exporting data In-cell editing Pagination and many more. Using a data grid is important if your web application renders a lot of data, such as tracking stats or reports. FusionGrid is a customizable Javascript data grid component for web and mobile applications. It allows you to build data grids in dashboards with the same elegance as Fusion Charts.





Data grids are data-driven and are built to handle high-performance business web applications. Features like filtering, sorting, and pagination in data grids make navigating large data sets easier.





In this article, we will discuss FusionGrid , which has two core value additions:





A powerful set of rich features

Easy implementation with FusionCharts Dashboards





Powerful Features





A charting library provides 100 charts and 2000 maps for your web and mobile applications. This framework has customization-rich grids that render well in browsers across desktops, tablets, and mobile devices.





As most of the web is accessed on mobile, approximately 54%, according to Statistica) , it is essential not to leave it out of the development process.





FusionGrid is built on the most ubiquitous programming language on the web: Javascript. As more web applications are made with the highly dynamic Language, FusionGrid utilizes and takes advantage of it.





Let us now talk about FusionGrid's features.





Column Filter

Data Export

Row Selection

Column Grouping

Real-time Data Update

Row Sorting

Search/Quick filter

Row Animation





Let us now dive deeper into these features and learn how to use them in your data-intensive web application.





Column Filter Feature

The column filter feature lets you filter grids quickly. Filtering grids will help you discover the data you are looking for based on the context.





Data Export Feature

This feature enables you to export data in your web application as

CSV

JSON

XLS (Excel)





Row Selection Feature

The row selection feature enables you to select rows. Selecting rows will perform secondary actions on the web pages like content updates and fetching data.





Column Grouping

This feature allows you to group information into relevant columns. Grouping information in columns enhances the data experience and provides better data context.





Real-time Data Update

The real-time data update feature enables the grid to update automatically whenever the data is changed.





Row Sorting

The row sorting feature allows you to sort the information on any column so that you can find the data quickly.





Search/Quick Filter

The search or quick filter feature enables you to search information on any of the columns to filter the data quickly.





Row Animation

The feature enhances the user experience when any data operation such as sort, search, or filter occurs.





What can you do with this framework?

1. Filter, Sort, and Search

You can filter, sort, and search information on any column on FusionGrid. Filtering, sorting, and searching enable you to find data quickly.





Displaying Large Datasets

FusionGrid provides a richly featured component that allows vast data sets to be displayed without overloading the browser.





Export Data

FusionGrid enables you to export data in CSV, JSON, and Excel formats based on your choice.





Integrations

You can easily integrate the three primary front-end frameworks

React

Angular

Vue





Selection

FusionGrid enables you to present your users with multiple options to select rows and cells using the selection API.





Pagination

FusionGrid enables you to paginate. Pagination is essential when dealing with extensive data, from controlling the page size to the appearance of breadcrumbs. Control every aspect of pagination with a few flags.





Integration with FusionCharts Dashboard

With FusionGrid, you can build data grids in your FusionChart dashboard with the same simplicity and elegance as FusionCharts.





Integration of FusionGrid and FusionCharts dashboard offers





Integrated Charting: The integration enables you to present your grid data in charts with an external UI, build charts and maps into one-page dashboards or convert existing charts in a dashboard into a grid control.

Same Data Source: FusionGrid helps you create compelling grids and run different reports with the same data source/store of FusionCharts.

Save Development Time: The built-in chart option saves time on code and reduces development costs.





You can integrate charts in your data grid to provide an intuitive charting solution for your users.





FusionCharts is a market leader in dashboard charts. FusionCharts offers standalone charting libraries with an integrated grid for creating a comprehensive cross-platform dashboard.





These include:

Investment Portfolio

SaaS Dashboard

Web Series Dashboard |

Google Analytics



How to install

You can install 'fusiongrid' via the CDN/local directory or using npm.





Install using CDN#

To install FusionGrid, let’s include the JavaScript files and CSS from CDN/local directory.





https://cdn.fusioncharts.com/fusiongrid/latest/fusiongrid.js

https://cdn.fusioncharts.com/fusiongrid/latest/fusiongrid.css





Install using npm#

Open the terminal and follow the example below:





npm install fusiongrid





After you have installed FusionGrid for the framework of your choice, refer to the following tutorials to get started with grids:





Compatibility

FusionGrid allows you to render the grid in all modern browsers across desktops, tablets, and mobile devices, as listed below.

Browser Version Supported Internet Explorer 11.0+ Firefox 26.0+ Chrome 31.0+ Safari 7.0+ Opera 18.0+ iOS (Safari) 7.1+ Android Browser 4.4+





Download Trial

You can download a trial version that is completely functioning. Each grid has a little watermark underneath it in the trial version but not in the licensed version.





The trial version should not be used for production or commercial deployments; it should only be used for testing. As a standalone product, FusionGrid is licensed on a per-developer basis.