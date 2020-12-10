Introduction to Bash Scripting: My Open Source E-Book

@ bobbyiliev Bobby Iliev I am a DevOps Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the internet industry.

I have just released an open-source introduction to Bash scripting ebook/guide that will help you learn the basics of Bash scripting and start writing awesome Bash scripts that will help you automate your daily SysOps, DevOps, and Dev tasks.

No matter if you are a DevOps/SysOps engineer, developer, or just a Linux enthusiast, you can use Bash scripts to combine different Linux commands and automate boring and repetitive daily tasks so that you can focus on more productive and fun things.

The guide is suitable for anyone working as a developer, system administrator, or a DevOps engineer and wants to learn the basics of Bash scripting.

Download

To download a copy of the free eBook, use one of the following links:

[Dark mode]

[Light mode]

Or you could visit find the project on GitHub here:

https://github.com/bobbyiliev/introduction-to-bash-scripting

Chapters

The first 13 chapters would be purely focused on getting some solid Bash scripting foundations then the rest of the chapters would give you some real-life examples and scripts.

About the book

Introduction to Bash scripting

Bash Structure

Bash Hello World

Bash Variables

Bash User Input

Bash Comments

Bash Arguments

Bash Arrays

Bash Conditional Expressions

Bash Conditionals

Bash Loops

Bash Functions

Debugging, testing and shortcuts

Creating custom bash commands

Write your first Bash script

Creating an interactive menu in Bash

*Executing BASH scripts on Multiple Remote Servers

Work with JSON in BASH using jq

Working with Cloudflare API with Bash

BASH Script parser to Summarize Your NGINX and Apache Access Logs

Sending emails with Bash and SSMTP

Wrap Up

Sponsors

This book is made possible thanks to these fantastic companies!

DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean is a cloud services platform delivering the simplicity developers love and businesses trust to run production applications at scale.

It provides highly available, secure, and scalable compute, storage, and networking solutions that help developers build great software faster.

Founded in 2012 with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA, DigitalOcean offers transparent and affordable pricing, an elegant user interface, and one of the largest libraries of open source resources available.

If you are new to DigitalOcean, you can get a free $100 credit and spin up your own servers via this referral link.

DevDojo

The DevDojo is a resource to learn all things web development and web design. Learn on your lunch break or wake up and enjoy a cup of coffee with us to learn something new.

Join this developer community, and we can all learn together, build together, and grow together.

About the author

My name is and I have been working as a Linux DevOps Engineer since 2014. I am an avid Linux lover and supporter of the open-source movement philosophy. I am always doing that which I cannot do in order that I may learn how to do it, and I believe in sharing knowledge.

I think it's essential always to keep professional and surround yourself with good people, work hard, and be nice to everyone. You have to perform at a consistently higher level than others. That's the mark of a true professional.

PDF Generation Tool

The project uses Ibis developed by [Mohamed Said].

Ibis is a PHP tool that helps you write eBooks in markdown.

Book Cover

The cover for this ebook was created on Canva.com.

If you ever need to create a graphic, poster, invitation, logo, presentation – or anything that looks good — give Canva a go.

Contributing

If you are contributing 🍿 please read the contributing file before submitting your pull requests.

Conclusion

If you found this useful, be sure to star the project on GitHub!

If you have any suggestions for improvements, make sure to contribute pull requests or open issues.

With this introduction to Bash scripting eBook, you will learn the basics of Bash scripting, and you will have enough under your belt to start wringing some awesome scripts and automating daily tasks!

I hope that this helps!

Also published here

Share this story @ bobbyiliev Bobby Iliev Read my stories I am a DevOps Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the internet industry.

Tags