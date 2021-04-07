Search icon
Step-to-Step eBook to Learn the Git and GitHub Basics💡

April 7th 2021
Bobby Iliev Hacker Noon profile picture

@bobbyilievBobby Iliev

I am a DevOps Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the internet industry.

💡 Introduction to Git and GitHub

This is an open-source introduction to Git and GitHub guide that will help you learn the basics of version control and start using Git for your SysOps, DevOps, and Dev projects. No matter if you are a DevOps/SysOps engineer, developer, or just a Linux enthusiast, you can use Git to track your code changes and collaborate with other members of your team or open source maintainers.

The guide is suitable for anyone working as a developer, system administrator, or a DevOps engineer and wants to learn the basics of Git, GitHub and version control in general.

🚀 Download

To download a copy of the ebook use one of the following links:

📘 Chapters

  • About the book
  • Introduction to Git
  • Version Control
  • Installing Git
  • Basic Shell Commands
  • Git Configuration
  • Introduction to GitHub
  • Initializing a Git project
  • Git Status
  • Git Add
  • Git Commit
  • Git Diff
  • Git Log
  • Gitignore
  • SSH Keys
  • Git Push
  • Git Pull
  • Git Branches
  • Git Merge
  • Reverting changes
  • Git Clone
  • Forking in Git
  • Git Workflow
  • Pull Requests
  • Git And VS Code
  • GitHub CLI
  • Git Cheat Sheet
  • Conclusion

🌟 Sponsors

This book is made possible thanks to these fantastic companies!

💙 DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean is a cloud services platform delivering the simplicity developers love and businesses trust to run production applications at scale.

It provides highly available, secure, and scalable compute, storage, and networking solutions that help developers build great software faster.

Founded in 2012 with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA, DigitalOcean offers transparent and affordable pricing, an elegant user interface, and one of the largest libraries of open source resources available.

For more information, please visit https://www.digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.

If you are new to DigitalOcean, you can get a free $100 credit and spin up your own servers via this referral link here:

Free $100 Credit For DigitalOcean

👩‍💻 DevDojo

The DevDojo is a resource to learn all things web development and web design. Learn on your lunch break or wake up and enjoy a cup of coffee with us to learn something new.

Join this developer community, and we can all learn together, build together, and grow together.

Join DevDojo

For more information, please visit https://www.devdojo.com or follow @thedevdojo on Twitter.

🕸️ Web Page

A web page showcasing the eBook: Introduction to Git and GitHub website

The web page was built using Tails, a new `kick-ass` drag-and-drop TailwindCSS page builder!

DigitalOcean App Platform

The will be hosted on the DigitalOcean App Platform.

We will utilize the "Deploy to DigitalOcean" Button to deploy to the App Platform.

📹 Mini Video Course

Coming soon

💻 Interactive training

You can follow the interactive training online here:

Interactive Git training

The training was built with Katacoda. You can find the Katacoda repository here.

For more information on how to use Katacoda make sure to follow the steps from this tutorial here:

How to Use Katacoda to Create Highly Engaging Training Tutorials

👋 About the author

My name is Bobby Iliev, and I have been working as a Linux DevOps Engineer since 2014. I am an avid Linux lover and supporter of the open-source movement philosophy. I am always doing that which I cannot do in order that I may learn how to do it, and I believe in sharing knowledge.

I think it's essential always to keep professional and surround yourself with good people, work hard, and be nice to everyone. You have to perform at a consistently higher level than others. That's the mark of a true professional.

For more information, please visit my blog at https://bobbyiliev.com, follow me on Twitter @bobbyiliev_ and YouTube.

In case that you want to support me you can Buy Me a Coffee here.

🔥 PDF Generation Tool

The project uses Ibis developed by Mohamed Said.

Ibis is a PHP tool that helps you write eBooks in markdown.

🎨 Book Cover

The cover for this ebook was created with Canva.com.

If you ever need to create a graphic, poster, invitation, logo, presentation – or anything that looks good — give Canva a go.

🔗 Links

  • My blog: https://blog.bobby.sh
  • Free $100 Credit For DigitalOcean: https://m.do.co/c/2a9bba940f39
  • Join DevDojo: https://devdojo.com?ref=bobbyiliev
  • Ibis: https://github.com/themsaid/ibis/
  • Canva: https://www.canva.com/
  • Tails: http://devdojo.com/tails
  • Katacoda: https://www.katacoda.com/

📖 Other books

🤲 Contributing

If you are contributing 🍿 please read the contributing file before submitting your pull requests.

