Step-to-Step eBook to Learn the Git and GitHub Basics💡

💡 Introduction to Git and GitHub

This is an open-source introduction to Git and GitHub guide that will help you learn the basics of version control and start using Git for your SysOps, DevOps, and Dev projects. No matter if you are a DevOps/SysOps engineer, developer, or just a Linux enthusiast, you can use Git to track your code changes and collaborate with other members of your team or open source maintainers.

The guide is suitable for anyone working as a developer, system administrator, or a DevOps engineer and wants to learn the basics of Git, GitHub and version control in general.

🚀 Download

To download a copy of the ebook use one of the following links:

📘 Chapters

About the book

Introduction to Git

Version Control

Installing Git

Basic Shell Commands

Git Configuration

Introduction to GitHub

Initializing a Git project

Git Status

Git Add

Git Commit

Git Diff

Git Log

Gitignore

SSH Keys

Git Push

Git Pull

Git Branches

Git Merge

Reverting changes

Git Clone

Forking in Git

Git Workflow

Pull Requests

Git And VS Code

GitHub CLI

Git Cheat Sheet

Conclusion

🕸️ Web Page

A web page showcasing the eBook: Introduction to Git and GitHub website

The web page was built using Tails, a new `kick-ass` drag-and-drop TailwindCSS page builder!

DigitalOcean App Platform

The will be hosted on the DigitalOcean App Platform.

We will utilize the "Deploy to DigitalOcean" Button to deploy to the App Platform.

📹 Mini Video Course

💻 Interactive training

You can follow the interactive training online here:

Interactive Git training

The training was built with Katacoda. You can find the Katacoda repository here.

For more information on how to use Katacoda make sure to follow the steps from this tutorial here:

How to Use Katacoda to Create Highly Engaging Training Tutorials

👋 About the author

My name is Bobby Iliev, and I have been working as a Linux DevOps Engineer since 2014. I am an avid Linux lover and supporter of the open-source movement philosophy. I am always doing that which I cannot do in order that I may learn how to do it, and I believe in sharing knowledge.

I think it's essential always to keep professional and surround yourself with good people, work hard, and be nice to everyone. You have to perform at a consistently higher level than others. That's the mark of a true professional.

For more information, please visit my blog at https://bobbyiliev.com, follow me on Twitter @bobbyiliev_ and YouTube.

In case that you want to support me you can Buy Me a Coffee here.

🔥 PDF Generation Tool

The project uses Ibis developed by Mohamed Said.

Ibis is a PHP tool that helps you write eBooks in markdown.

🎨 Book Cover

The cover for this ebook was created with Canva.com.

If you ever need to create a graphic, poster, invitation, logo, presentation – or anything that looks good — give Canva a go.

🤲 Contributing

If you are contributing 🍿 please read the contributing file before submitting your pull requests.

