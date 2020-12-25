Introducing the "Future Web Standards", a new Covenant for Developers

Something that has been on everybody's minds lately is bigtech. Many people are worried of orwellian type censorship and where technology has really overstepped its boundaries. This is part of the reason that I launched the Open Innovation License prior. However, I felt like the OPNL isn't enough. I felt like more is needed to be done for the open source community and even the outside world that wants to establish a certain standard.

Looking at the contributor's covenant, I found certain aspects of it quite limited. Many people liked the contributor's covenant because its focus on specific anti-discriminatory areas. However, it didn't have enough of a focus to combat censorship or a lack of intellectual diversity in tech.

I feel it is quite important that given how people are starting to feel about certain Silicon Valley oligarchs or rising privacy concerns in technology, we start tackling these issues now instead of later. Freedom of speech also needs to be a huge ideal of an open web.

Here is a summary of the web standards I created:

Also here is the full document which is on GitHub here:

Anyways, I urge everybody who is interested to download the file from GitHub, and maybe star or fork it as well. I think currently, the establishment of this as a standard can shift the focus on making bigtech more accountable in regards to how they act.

Ethically, when you see stories of censorship, privacy violations, and dytopian displays of technology, one must do something. The current creator covenants in the tech community don't do enough to hold bigtech accountable. This is a problem because when you see certain standards in the open source community being hailed by some of those same organizations that may not be doing such ethical things, it creates somewhat of a lack of accountability

