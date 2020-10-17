Introducing RecallGraph (formerly CivicGraph)

I had posted earlier about an open source temporal graph database that I have built, named CivicGraph.

I am thrilled to follow up on that with a lineup of exciting announcements:

1. CivicGraph is now renamed to RecallGraph. This was deemed necessary to avoid confusion with another identically named (but functionally different) product by Microsoft. Also, the new name serves as a useful reminder for what the product is designed to do.

2. RecallGraph has its own sparkling new home. Check out https://recallgraph.tech/.

3. There is also a dedicated documentation website, replete with concepts, terminologies and a comprehensive guide to getting started with the product. Check out https://docs.recallgraph.tech/.

4. New API endpoints to support advanced functionalities like purge and restore.

5. Built-in support for distributed tracing, based on the OpenTracing standard.

6. More improvements, both major and minor, all listed at https://docs.recallgraph.tech/working-with-recallgraph/changelog#1-0-0.

7. Support for Foxx's service linking, documented at https://recallgraph.github.io/RecallGraph/.

8. A community support forum hosted at Gitter.

9. Swagger API documentation (standalone) at https://app.swaggerhub.com/apis-docs/RecallGraph/RecallGraph/1.0.0#/.

There are still miles to go, with a long development roadmap ahead. I am indeed grateful to all of you who have supported and encouraged me to keep building and improving this project! I hope it provides productive service in your tech stack(s) some day.

Tags