Introducing Pepemon: Degen Battleground

99.85% of the PPDEX token was airdropped to the Pepemon community. The total supply is only 14,000 and 80% of that is staked on the pepemon.finance platform. The native token is Pebeballz ($PPBLZ) which will be used to farm the first starter Pepemon NFTs and other limited edition limited edition. The game Pepemon: Degen Battleground has been in development for nearly two years. It incorporates the fun of opening booster packs and the NFT is used to build battles decks like old-fashioned cards.

A Digital Collectible Card Game in the Metaverse





Pepemon started as an experiment between developers and graphic designers. But it quickly evolved into one of the most under-the-radar projects in the space. The dev team has been working hard over the past two years creating Pepemon NTFs and designing a full-fledged game.

100% Airdropped

Pepemon’s native token is Pebeballz ($PPBLZ). Incredibly, 99.85% was directly airdropped to community members. The total supply is only 14,000 and 80% of that is staked on the pepemon.finance platform.





There was no pre-sale for this project. All PPBLZ were originally distributed for free.





PPBLZ holders and liquidity providers can stake the tokens to farm PPDEX. LP tokens receive a boost in earnings. PPDEX can also be bought directly.





The PPDEX token is a critical part of the Pepemon ecosystem. It can be used to buy Pepemon NFTs directly in the Pepemon store or on Rarible or Opensea. 90% of all PPDEX used to buy NFTs in the Pepemon store is burnt. The other 10% fuels our dev team to continue to pay artists, marketers and developers to continue the vision of the community. 35% of the PPDEX supply has been burnt this way already.





Holding PPDEX lets you mint for a limited time a limited number of collector Pepemon NFTs. These can be used to evolve battle cards for the game.





In the future, this token will be used to farm the first starter Pepemon NFTs and other limited edition NFTs, as well as fuel development of the Pepemon game.

Owned by the Players

Essentially all PPBLZ were airdropped and all contract keys were burned immediately after the airdrop happened.





No one farmed millions of PPDEX before the website was up. There was no pre-sale or pre-mine for PPDEX. The entire PPDEX supply was created by users farming their PPBLZ. Currently, PPDEX is farmed at a rate of 13 per day per PPBLZ staked.





So far, dev team funding has come from the PPDEX burnt in the Pepemon store and gitcoin grants .





PPDEX will also be used to buy booster packs for the highly anticipated game Pepemon: Degen Battleground, which has been in development for nearly two years.









Pepemon: Degen Battleground

Pepemon is aiming to tap into some collective nostalgia with its game. It incorporates the fun of opening booster packs and the NFTs are used to build battles decks like old-fashioned cards.

Degen Battleground is an automatic card game — Each player builds a deck with their Pepemon NFTs. The deck contains a variety of cards that each represent different actions and effects for the battle. Before the match, each player decides what to strategically put in their deck.





A demo of the game is available here but Pepemon’s gitcoin says to DM them on discord to play early and give feedback before beta.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NiHBgGCX5AY









In each turn, the decks of both players square off in a series of battles that run by themselves. During the turn, all of the cards from both players’ decks are played. The outcome depends on attacks/defences of the various Pepemon NFTs that players choose to create their deck. The winner is the player who manages to reduce the HP of the opponent’s deck to 0.





More details about the game and how it is played available here .

