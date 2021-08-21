Introducing Linux Command Line to Beginners

Last month, I learned how to use the Linux command line with The Odin Project (TOP) curriculum. I am currently curating my coding studies with the Odin Project. The project encourages students to use a Linux system to learn to code, while those with a windows computer are taught how to access Ubuntu through a virtual machine. For this learning-in-public journey, I have chosen to share my notes below. To see what files or directories are in your current directories, type the mkdir command. To create a file, use the touch command to create a single file.