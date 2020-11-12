Introducing Fengg: An Innovative and More Secure Home Internet Solution

The internet has ushered in a new era, and in too many ways to count, it has made our lives smoother, easier, and more modern.

There is another side to this, though: by and large, the internet connections in our homes fall far short of proper safety and security standards. While we go on using all of our smart devices – our phones, our tablets, our laptops, our smart appliances – they remain open to bad actors. Some standard routers are so ineffective at tracking and blocking attacks that they offer almost nothing in the way of security. Even if we are not looking at bad actors specifically, tracking is still a major issue – challenging the very idea of privacy as we know it.

Most solutions require, unfortunately, huge amounts of RAM and CPU, which cost a lot of money.

The status quo is simply not good enough. We need to do better.

We have engineered a solution that is going to change the way that people think about home internet security.

It’s called Fengg. Here’s how it works.

Via a groundbreaking intrusion prevention system (working on the BananaPi R2 board), Fengg verifies every network packet that passes through your internet connection. It makes sure that there is no malicious content anywhere in the packets, and if it finds anything, it acts. Every time it does so, it learns from your activity, our machine learning technology adapting to your needs so that it can protect you even more effectively.

That’s not all, either.

Fengg also blocks advertisements and the majority of tracking servers, helping you steer clear of the frustrations that have become a part of everyday life for most internet users. Parental controls and geo-based (location-based) IP filtering both come built into Fengg as well.

You can even take Fengg with you when you travel, connecting your Fengg box via a virtual private network (VPN) for an added layer of protection.

In short, this is the future of home network security. The time is now: we are proud to lead the way there.

HERE’S WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

Bringing Fengg to Your Home

Fengg will be an open-source system, and by the end of next year, it

will be ready for home installations. You can use it as a security

gateway or as a router replacement, selecting your settings via a

user-friendly portal on your laptop or your phone – or choosing to go

with the default, out-of-the-box settings.

Fengg is functional in its prototype version, but to offer it on a large scale, we would like to upgrade it even further.

Our goal is to raise ~65.000 € to cover all of the costs that we are

facing as we scale up our operation and distribute Fengg to users

worldwide.

To say thanks to everyone who makes this possible, we are offering

some limited-edition rewards, including early access to Fengg.

Contribute and claim security for your home network today!

While you’re at it, go ahead and spread the word to all your friends

and family. We appreciate your support, both monetary and non-monetary, and we thank you for taking the time to read about our plans.

Thank you.

Kickstarter Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/zauberstuhl/fengg-a-more-secure-internet-connection-for-your-home?ref=5sbx0m

Offical Website: https://fen.gg

Previously published at https://blog.matt.wf/fengg-a-more-secure-internet-connection-for-your-home/

