I Built a Crypto-Trading Bot...and Am Now Looking For People to Share My Profits With

You can use my market maker bot in one of the following two ways:

1. I provide you the source code and you can configure your APIKEY and secret and review the code to make sure nothing malicious happens, on a profit-share scheme where you provide 40% of the earnings after every month – as confirmed by API.

2. I’m creating a dividend token for sale to the general public (including Americans) that I then pay monthly 70% of the profit (10% for me, 15% reinvested for compounding effect, 5% BNB holdings). The dividend trading fund would span multiple bots, with an initial spread of 25% Neomenia BTC 25% Neomenia ETH 25% Deribit arb + options BTC 25% Eth.

My dividend token script doesn’t have voting, but we’ll vote on bot % holdings and bot strategies using an off-chain voting system enabled by etherscan reports on holding %, anything more than 5% gets a vote.

The benefits of option 1 is that you get to run one of my bots with a profit-share model, the benefits of option 2 are:

if you’re an American citizen you can now, kind of, take part in leveraged futures trading, by way of the token.

as our BNB accumulates, we pay less fees

as our BNB accumulates, we get more % from our referrals

the combined notional traded on Binance will allow us to further climb their fee ladder.

You can also refer people to the crowdfunded bot: for every 100 tokens at $1 worth of ETH apiece minted you get 10 tokens. For every 100 tokens that a referral of your referral mints you get 5 tokens.

Tokens will be minted as often as possible, with the least often being once a month before dividends are paid.

Token will be limited to 15 000 mintable.

Initial price on Dec 15 is $1.00 USD/token.

Referral tiers 1 and 2 will take 13-15% of the tokens.

If no referral, dev takes both referral tiers.

No premint.

Each day following Dec 15 at midnight Atlantic time the price of the token will increase by 0.5%, compounding.

How does it compare Vs other free or paid crypto trading bots on the web?

This profit-share dividend-paying token has a few advantages:

1. You're automatically diversifying among exchanges, strategies, and your portfolio is represented by the token itself - the portfolio's performance in the dividends your tokens receive.

2. Your token is still worth something, and over time there will be exchanges on secondary markets where you can get (potentially more than) your stake of equity back - along with all the profits you've already pocketed!

3. You get access to closed-source solutions.

4. You get geo-restrictions lifted on you in a way that you can still earn from futures trading, regardless of your location!



What about negatives, cons, and drawbacks?

You're definitely putting a lot of trust in me that the tokens won't die off in obscurity as I'll be continuing to distribute profits - whereas with funds you have control over, this wouldn't be an issue.

This is actually huge - and a point worth considering. If I'm lessening the risk that you might have your account locked because you're geo-restricted and accessing via VPN, and losing all your funds - then it's totally worth it.

If, however, your own cost effort analysis thinks it's too risky to invest with me - don't! My market maker is available as profit share, and Neomenia is available as a subscription license. There's room for everyone!

What about drawbacks of crypto bots in general?

Please, folks, risk only what you can afford to lose. Crypto is the Wild WIld West of the trading markets, new and innocent and naive - and we've seen people lose their entire life's savings in crypto since the dawn of bitcoin.

What I mean to say is, if it sounds too good to be true - be wary. If someone promises you gains - be wary. I cannot and will not make any assurances of returns, nor do I even imply that historical returns mean future returns - the markets can change behavior at any point in time, rendering whole strategies useless.

Do your own research!

All of that said, these kinds of returns do look super promising, don't they?

