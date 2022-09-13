Introducing Apache ShardingSphere 5.2.0!

Apache ShardingSphere released version 5.1.2 at the end of June. New 5.2.0 release enhances features such as SQL audit, elastic migration, and data governance on the cloud. New features include SQL audit for data sharding and MySQL `SHOW PROCESSLIST` & `KILL` Feature allows users to quickly view the SQL in execution through the `SHIVE PROCESS List` statement. The new version also supports elastic data migration. It removes Memory(url) operating mode from Sharding Sphere mode and supports distributed transactions across multiple logical databases.





Our new 5.2.0 release enhances features such as SQL audit, elastic migration, SQL execution process management, and data governance on the cloud.

Introduction

Since Apache ShardingSphere released version 5.1.2 at the end of June, our community has continued to optimize and enhance its product features. The community merged 1,728 PRs from teams and individuals around the world. The resulting 5.2.0 release has been optimized in terms of its features, performance, testing, documentation, examples, etc.





The establishment of the shardingsphere-on-cloud sub-project shows ShardingSphere’s commitment to being cloud-native. We welcome anyone interested in Go, database, and cloud to join the shardingsphere-on-cloud community.

The 5.2.0 release brings the following highlights:

SQL audit for data sharding.

Elastic data migration.

SQL execution process management.

The new version also supports elastic data migration. It supports the migration of data from Oracle, MySQL, and PostgreSQL to the distributed database ecosystem composed of ShardingSphere + MySQL or PostgreSQL, completing the transformation from a single database to a distributed one. The ShardingSphere community will support more features for heterogeneous database migration in future releases. Stay tuned for more updates.





The new version also transferred Helm Charts from the ShardingSphere repository to the shardingsphere-on-cloud sub-project. It is designed to provide distributed database solutions of ShardingSphere + MySQL or PostgreSQL on the cloud. This version significantly improves SQL parsing support for different databases and upgrades DistSQL’s parameter usage specifications. It removes the Memory operating mode from ShardingSphere mode and supports distributed transactions across multiple logical databases. This post will introduce the updates of ShardingSphere 5.2.0.

Highlights

SQL audit for data sharding

In large-scale data sharding scenarios, if a user executes an SQL query without the sharding feature, the SQL query will be routed to the underlying database for execution.

As a result, a large number of database connections will be occupied and businesses will be severely affected by timeout or other issues. If the user performs UPDATE / DELETE operations, a large amount of data may be incorrectly updated or deleted.





In response to the above problems, ShardingSphere 5.2.0 provides the SQL audit for data sharding feature and allows users to configure audit strategies. The strategy specifies multiple audit algorithms, and users can decide whether audit rules should be disabled. If any audit algorithm fails to pass, SQL execution will be prohibited. The configuration of SQL audit for data sharding is as follows.

rules: - !SHARDING tables: t_order: actualDataNodes: ds_${0..1}.t_order_${0..1} tableStrategy: standard: shardingColumn: order_id shardingAlgorithmName: t_order_inline auditStrategy: auditorNames: - sharding_key_required_auditor allowHintDisable: true defaultAuditStrategy: auditorNames: - sharding_key_required_auditor allowHintDisable: true auditors: sharding_key_required_auditor: type: DML_SHARDING_CONDITIONS





In view of complex business scenarios, the new feature allows users to dynamically disable the audit algorithm by using SQL hints so that the business SQL that is allowable in partial scenarios can be executed. Currently, ShardingSphere 5.2.0 has a built-in DML disables full-route audit algorithm. Users can also implement ShardingAuditAlgorithm interface by themselves to realize more advanced SQL audit functions.

/* ShardingSphere hint: disableAuditNames=sharding_key_required_auditor */ SELECT * FROM t_order;

Elastic data migration

Data migration has always been a focus of the ShardingSphere community. Before 5.2.0, users needed to add an external table as a single sharding table, and then modify the sharding rules to trigger the migration, which was too complex and difficult for ordinary users.





To improve the ease of data migration, ShardingSphere 5.2.0 provides a new data migration feature, coupled with DistSQL for elastic migration. Users can migrate data from the existing single database to the distributed database system composed of ShardingSphere + MySQL or PostgreSQL in an SQL-like manner, achieving the transformation from a single database to a distributed one.

Image description





The new feature is capable of migrating Oracle data to PostgreSQL. Users can create sharding rules and sharding tables through DistSQL first, that is to create new distributed databases and tables, and then run MIGRATE TABLE ds.schema.table INTO table to trigger data migration.

During the migration process, users can also use the dedicated DistSQL for data migration in the table to manage the migration job status and data consistency. For more information about the new feature, please refer to the official document [Data Migration].

SQL Execution Process Management

The native MySQL database provides the SHOW PROCESSLIST statement, allowing the user to view the currently running thread. Users can kill the thread with the KILL statement for SQL that takes too long to be temporarily terminated.

Image description

The SHOW PROCESSLIST and KILL statements are widely used in daily operation and maintenance management. To enhance users’ ability to manage ShardingSphere, version 5.2.0 supports the MySQL SHOW PROCESSLIST and KILL statements. When a user executes a DDL/DML statement through ShardingSphere, ShardingSphere automatically generates a unique UUID identifier as an ID and stores the SQL execution information in each instance.





The following figure shows the results while executing the SHOW PROCESSLIST and KILL statements in ShardingSphere. When the user executes the SHOW PROCESSLIST statement, ShardingSphere processes the SQL execution information based on the current operating mode.

If the current mode is cluster mode, ShardingSphere collects and synchronizes the SQL execution information of each compute node through the governance center, and then returns the summary to the user. If the current mode is the standalone mode, ShardingSphere only returns SQL execution information in the current compute node.





The user determines whether to execute the KILL statement based on the result returned by the SHOW PROCESSLIST , and ShardingSphere cancels the SQL in execution based on the ID in the KILL statement.

Image description

Shardingsphere-on-cloud sub-project goes live

Shardingsphere-on-cloud is a project of Apache ShardingSphere providing cloud-oriented solutions. Version 0.1.0 has been released and it has been officially voted as a sub-project of Apache ShardingSphere.





Shardinsphere-on-cloud will continue to release various configuration templates, deployment scripts, and other automation tools for ShardingSphere on the cloud.

It will also polish the engineering practices in terms of high availability, data migration, observability, shadow DB, security, and audit, optimize the delivery mode of Helm Charts, and continue to enhance its cloud-native management capabilities through Kubernetes Operator. Currently, there are already introductory issues in the project repository to help those who are interested in Go, Database, and Cloud quickly get up and running.

Enhancement

Kernel

The ShardingSphere community optimizes the SQL parsing capability of different databases in this release, greatly improving ShardingSphere’s SQL compatibility.





Detailed SQL parsing optimization can be seen in the update log section below. It’s a long-term mission for the ShardingSphere community to improve SQL parsing support. Anyone who is interested is welcome to work with us.





Version 5.2.0 also supports the column-visible feature for MySQL, Oracle, SQLServer, and H2 databases, in a bid to meet the requirements of business SQL compatibility during a system upgrade. The read/write splitting feature supports the Cartesian product configuration, which greatly simplifies user configurations.

Access Port

In version 5.2.0, ShardingSphere-Proxy is capable of monitoring specified IP addresses and integrates openGauss database drivers by default. ShardingSphere-JDBC supports c3p0 data sources, and Connection.prepareStatement can specify the columns.

Distributed Transaction

In terms of distributed transactions, the original logical database-level transaction manager is adjusted to a global manager, supporting distributed transactions across multiple logical databases.

At the same time, it removed the XA statement’s ability to control distributed transactions as XA transactions are now automatically managed by ShardingSphere, which simplifies the operation for users.

Update logs

Below are all the update logs of ShardingSphere 5.2.0. To deliver a better user experience, this release adjusted the API of part of the functions, which can be seen from the API changes part below.

New Feature

Kernel: Support SQL audit for sharding feature

Kernel: Support MySQL show processlist and kill process list id feature

Scaling: Add dedicated DistSQL for data migration

Scaling: Basic support for migration of data to heterogeneous database

DistSQL: New syntax CREATE/ALTER/SHOW MIGRATION PROCESS CONFIGURATION

DistSQL: New syntax ALTER MIGRATION PROCESS CONFIGURATION

DistSQL: New syntax SHOW MIGRATION PROCESS CONFIGURATION

DistSQL: New syntax ADD MIGRATION SOURCE RESOURCE

DistSQL: New syntax SHOW SQL_TRANSLATOR RULE

DistSQL: New syntax CREATE SHARDING AUDITOR

DistSQL: New syntax ALTER SHARDING AUDITOR

DistSQL: New syntax SHOW SHARDING AUDIT ALGORITHMS

Enhancement

Kernel: Support column visible feature for MySQL, Oracle, SQLServer and H2

Kernel: Support cartesian product configuration for read/write splitting

Kernel: Support spring namespace and spring boot usage for sql translator

Kernel: Support JSR-310 Year and Month in IntervalShardingAlgorithm

Kernel: Support broadcast table update/delete limit statement

Kernel: Support create index on table(column) statement rewrite when config encrypts

Kernel: Support openGauss cursor, fetch, move, close statement for sharding and read/write splitting

Kernel: Support encrypt column rewrite when execute column is null in predicate

Kernel: Support encrypt show create table return logic columns

Kernel: Support create table with index statement rewrite when config encrypt

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL create operator statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL create materialized view statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL nested comments parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL alter subscription statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL create group statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL alter statictics statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL create foreign table statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL alter server statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL create foreign data wrapper statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL create event trigger statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL security label statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL reindex statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL reassign owned statement and refresh materialized view statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL prepare transaction statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL create collation statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL lock statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL alter rule statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL notify statement parse

Kernel: Support PostgreSQL unlisten statement parse

Kernel: Support Oracle alter function and alter hierarchy statement parse

Kernel: Support Oracle alter pluggable database statement parse

Kernel: Support Oracle alter materialized view log statement parse

Kernel: Support Oracle alter diskgroup statement parse

Kernel: Support Oracle alter operator statement parse

Kernel: Support oracle alter cluster statement parse

Kernel: Support oracle alter audit policy statement parse

Kernel: Support Oracle alter index type statement parse

Kernel: Support Oracle lock table statement parse

Kernel: Support Oracle alter java statement parse

Kernel: Support Oracle inline constraint statement parse

Kernel: Support openGauss geometric operator statement parse

Kernel: Optimize MySQL visible/invisible parse of create/alter table statements

Kernel: Support scope of variable prefixed with @@ in MySQL SET statement parse

Kernel: Support MySQL create procedure with create view parse

Kernel: Support column segments parse in create index on table statement

Kernel: Support openGauss cursor, fetch, move, close statement for sharding, readwrite-splitting

Kernel: Support encrypt column rewrite when execute column is null in predicate

Kernel: Support encrypt show create table return logic columns

Kernel: Support create table with index statement rewrite when config encrypt

Kernel: Support parsing ALTER LOCKDOWN PROFILE in Oracle

Kernel: Support parsing ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW in Oracle

Kernel: Support parsing ALTER MATERIALIZED ZONEMAP in Oracle

Kernel: Support parsing ALTER LIBRARY in Oracle

Kernel: Support parsing ALTER INMEMORY JOIN GROUP in Oracle

Kernel: Support parsing DROP OPERATOR in Oracle

Kernel: Support parsing DROP RESTORE POINT in Oracle

Kernel: Support parsing CREATE RESTORE POINT in Oracle

Kernel: Support parsing DROP INMEMORY JOIN GROUP in Oracle

Kernel: Support parsing create_bit_xor_table in MySQL

Kernel: Support parsing MySQL DO statement

Kernel: Support parsing DropServer in openGauss

Kernel: Support parsing CREATE AGGREGATE In openGauss

Kernel: Support parsing ALTER ROUTINE in PostgreSQL

Kernel: Add PostgreSQL Create Cast Statement

Kernel: Add PostgreSQL Create Aggregate Statement

Kernel: Support fetch/move/close cursor statement in PostgreSQL

Kernel: Support Parsing ALTER PUBLICATION in PostgreSQL

Kernel: Add PostgreSQL Create Access Method Statement

Kernel: Support Parsing ALTER POLICY in PostgreSQL

Kernel: Support parsing ALTER OPERATOR in PostgreSQL

Kernel: Add PostgreSQL Copy Statement

Kernel: Add PostgreSQL Comment Statement

Kernel: Support listen statement in postgreSQL

Kernel: Support DECLARE cursor statement

Access port: Add default serverConfig in helm charts

Access port: Assemble openGauss JDBC Driver into Proxy distribution

Access port: ShardingSphere-Proxy listen on specified IP addresses

Access port: Support COM_STMT_SEND_LONG_DATA in MySQL Proxy

Access port: SELECT VERSION() support alias in MySQL Proxy

Access port: Fix openGauss Proxy could not be connected if no resource defined

Access port: Support using JRE defined in JAVA_HOME in ShardingSphere-Proxy’s startup script

Access port: Avoid client blocked when OOM occurred in ShardingSphere-Proxy

Access port: Support using c3p0 in ShardingSphere-JDBC

Access port: Support SET NAMES with value quoted by double-quote

Access port: Connection.prepareStatement with columns arguments is available in ShardingSphere-JDBC

Scaling: Improve MySQL connect and reconnect

Scaling: Fix MySQL json column may cause leak at incremental task

Scaling: Add permission check for PostgreSQL data sources

Scaling: Incremental migration support for MySQL MGR mode

Scaling: Improve job progress persistence

Scaling: Start job DistSQL execute and return synchronously

Scaling: Inventory migration support table has primary key and unique key

Scaling: Close unerlying ElasticJob when stopping job

Scaling: Improve logical replication slot name generation for PostgreSQL and openGauss

Scaling: Make query DistSQL could be executed when no database selected

DistSQL: Add worker_id to the result set of SHOW INSTANCE LIST & SHOW INSTANCE INFO

& DistSQL: Improve the result of EXPORT DATABASE CONFIG

DistSQL: Support more databases for FORMAT SQL

DistSQL: Optimize the execution logic of CREATE TRAFFIC RULE

DistSQL: Add paramter writeDataSourceQueryEnabled for RDL READWRITE_SPLITTING RULE.

for RDL READWRITE_SPLITTING RULE. DistSQL: Support assistEncryptor for Encrypt RDL

for Encrypt RDL DistSQL: Add sharding algorithm type check when CREATE SHARDING TABLE RULE

Distributed governance: Support database discovery to configure multiple groups of high availability under the same logic database

Distributed governance: Support ShardingSphere-Proxy to start up under empty logic library

Distributed governance: Support for isolating EventBus events by instance

Distributed governance: Support the database to detect changes in the master node and restart the detection heartbeat task

Distributed governance: Support ShardingSphere-Proxy to generate new worker-id when re-registering in cluster mode

Distributed governance: Thrown exception when inserting expression value in shadow column on executing insert

Distributed governance: Support distributed transactions across multiple logical databases

Distributed governance: Support executing truncate in XA & PostgreSQL

Distributed governance: Support alter local transaction rule with DistSQL

Distributed governance: Support global transaction manager

Distributed governance: Delete support for branch transaction on proxy

Bug Fix

Kernel: Fix single table metadata refresh error caused by filtering DataSourceContainedRule

Kernel: Fix parsing exception caused by the null value of MySQL blob type

Kernel: Fix PostgreSQL/openGauss reset statement parse error

Kernel: Fix wrong parameter rewrite when use sharding and encrypt

Kernel: Fix the failed conversion of Month related classes on IntervalShardingAlgorithm

Kernel: Fix NullPointerException when execute select union statement contains subquery

Kernel: Fix wrong encrypt rewrite result due to incorrect order of metadata

Kernel: Fix MySQL trim function parse error

Kernel: Fix MySQL insert values with _binary parse error

Access port: Fix MySQL syntax error cannot be thrown to client

Access port: Avoid EventLoop blocked because of closing JDBC resources

Access port: Correct server status flags returned by MySQL Proxy

Access port: Fix a possible connection leak issue if Proxy client disconnected in transaction

Access port: Fixed a possible consistency issue with the statement being executed when the Proxy client is disconnected

Access port: Avoid pooled connection polluted by executing SET statements

Access port: Make SHOW TABLES FROM work in ShardingSphere-Proxy

Access port: Fix PostgreSQL DDL could not be executed by Extended Query

Access port: Fix SHOW VARIABLES could not be executed in PostgreSQL Proxy without resource

Access port: Fix FileNotFoundException when use ShardingSphere Driver with SpringBoot fatjar

Scaling: Fix the problem that the table contains both primary key and unique index at inventory migration

Scaling: Improve incremental migration, support the latest position in the middle of batch insert event

Scaling: Fix the error caused by null field value in openGauss incremental migration

DistSQL: Fix incorrect strategy name in result of SHOW SHARDING TABLE RULES

DistSQL: Fix current rule config is modified in advance when ALTER SHARDING TABLE RULE

DistSQL: Fix connection leak when ALTER RESOURCE

DistSQL: Fix CREATE TRAFFIC RULE failed when load balance algorithm is null

failed when load balance algorithm is null Distributed governance: Fix that the monitoring heartbeat task was not stopped when the database was discovered and the logical library was deleted

Distributed governance: Fix cluster mode ShardingSphere-JDBC load all logic database

Distributed governance: Fix worker-id generated by SnowflakeKeyGenerateAlgorithm in cluster mode may exceed the maximum value

Shadow DB: Fix DistSQL adding shadow algorithm exception without shadow data source

adding shadow algorithm exception without shadow data source Distributed transaction: Fix cross-database data source confusion caused by same data source name in multiple logical databases

Distributed transaction: Fix RUL DistSQL execution failure in transaction

Distributed transaction: Fix begin for PostgreSQL & openGauss

Agent: Fixed the error of null value in contextManager when collecting metric data

Refactor

Kernel: ShardingSphere metadata refactoring for splitting actual metadata and logical metadata

Kernel: Use ConnectionContext, QueryContext to remove ThreadLocal in FetchOrderByValueQueuesHolder, TrafficContextHolder, SQLStatementDatabaseHolder and TransactionHolder

Access port: Modify the default value of the ShardingSphere-Proxy version in the helm chart

Access port: Docker container will exit if ShardingSphere-Proxy failed to startup

Access port: Helm Charts in ShardingSphere repository are transferred to sub-project shardingsphere-on-cloud

Scaling: Plenty of refactor for better code reuse

DistSQL: Add a new category named RUL

Distributed governance: Refactor the schedule module and split it into cluster schedule and standalone schedule

Distributed governance: Remove memory mode, keep standalone mode and cluster mode

Distributed governance: Refactoring metadata table loading logic and persistence logic

Distributed governance: Refactoring distributed locks to retain the most concise interface design

Testing: Refactor: Unify The Creation for Proxy Containers in IT from ENV Modules

Testing: Refactor: Unify The Configuration for container created by testcontainer

API Changes

Kernel: Remove SQL passthrough to data source feature

Kernel: Add new assistedQueryEncryptorName and remove QueryAssistedEncryptAlgorithm interface

Kernel: Refactor readwrite-splitting api to improve user experience

Kernel: Remove check-duplicate-table-enabled configuration

Kernel: Remove useless config item show-process-list-enabled configuration

Scaling: Change keyword for part of data migration DistSQL

Scaling: Redesign part of data migration DistSQL

DistSQL: Unify parameter type specification

DistSQL: Split SHOW INSTANCE MODE to SHOW MODE INFO and SHOW INSTANCE INFO

to and DistSQL: Change DROP SCALING jobId to CLEAN MIGRATION jobId

to DistSQL: Remove COUNT INSTANCE RULES

Distributed governance: Add database found that high availability supports all the slave libraries to go offline, and the main library undertakes the read traffic configuration

Distributed governance: SnowflakeKeyGenerateAlgorithm supports configuring worker-id in standalone mode

Shadow DB: Replace sourceDataSourceName with productionDataSourceName in Shadow API Configuration

with in Shadow API Configuration Authority: Remove deprecated native authority provider

Community Contribution

The Apache ShardingSphere 5.2.0 release is the result of 1,728 merged PRs, committed by 64 Contributors. Thank you for your efforts!

Image description

Author

Duan Zhengqiang, a senior middleware development engineer at SphereEx & Apache ShardingSphere PMC.





He started to contribute to Apache ShardingSphere middleware in 2018 and used to play a leading role in sharding practices dealing with massive data. With rich practical experience, he loves open-source and is willing to contribute. Now he focuses on the development of Apache ShardingSphere kernel module.





