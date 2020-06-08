Interview with Andreas Mueller | CTDS.Show #72

Personal Note: It was really a privilege to talk to Andreas on the show, thanks to @Abhishek Thakur for helping make this happen.
This episode is all about open source and machine learning,
They talk about how Andreas' views on open source and machine learning
How Andreas' views on Scikit-Learn itself has evolved over the years how his approach to creating open source API's, his understanding of open source has evolved over the years that he's been active in the open source community.
There's a lot of discussion around scikit learn and learning through materials and Andreas' take on the recent developments in deep learning.
They also discuss Andreas' move back to Industry, he'll be joining Microsoft and this interview talks about what's next for him as well.
Timestamps to conversation:
00:00 Introduction
02:57 how is your contribution changed and evolved over the years?
04:34 Do you miss working more on the development side?
05:39 Dabble
10:22 AutoML
15:06 API Designs
20:48 Shift in Classical Algos to DNNs
26:37 Mission of creating open source tools
30:57 Biggest Controversy in the Scikit-learn community
33:09 When will version 1.0 come out?
39:03 Industry VS Academia
43:41 Andreas' upcoming move to Microsoft
45:11 MOOC taught by Andreas
47:55 Diversity and Biases in Open Source
54:03 Favourite game of all time
