CTDS: 1 Year anniversary | Kaggle Contest | CTDS.News Launch

@ ctdsshow Chai Time Data Science Interviews with ML Heroes: Kagglers, Researchers, and Practitioners.

In the Birthday AMA Episode, Sanyam Bhutani had shared a small series of "exciting updates" coming to CTDS.Show:

This post is an announcement, a (slightly advance) celebration of 1 year of running the podcast and a discussion of these announcements:

1 Year Anniversary

In the efforts of sharing stories of many ML Heroes' journey with the community, here are a few numbers about what we've achieved thanks to amazing community:

CTDS has consistently released 2 interviews/week, on Thursday and Sunday sharp at 9 AM PT (Throughout 2020, all non-monetised and ad-free)

In the slightly under an year of being live, we've published over 75 interviews, crossed a little over 75k streams and have reached 110+ Countries!

We are approaching 1 year anniversary of the podcast and to celebrate with the community, we'll be running a 3 week Kaggle Contest

As you might know a large number of interviews are with Kagglers, so what better way to celebrate than running a Kaggle Contest and workshops:

CTDS Kaggle Contest

About:

The competition will be aimed at articulating insights from the Interviews with ML Heroes. Check the judging criteria below for complete details.

We will also be hosting sessions and sharing resources aimed at:

Introduction to Kaggle

Data Exploration: EDA Session

NLP Session

There will also be a few sessions on getting started on Kaggle and EDA with active support throughout the run on the forums.

Keep an eye out on this discussions thread for all details

Data

That's cool! So, what is the data?

The dataset consists of detailed Stats, Transcripts of CTDS.Show.

Any External data usage is allowed as long as it’s shared with other participants, even the usage of video and audio files of the podcast is also allowed, participants are free to download these from YouTube/Audio hosting for usage with this competition.

The goal is to use these and come up with interesting insights or stories based on the 100 interviews with ML Heroes. (Participants are allowed to use the earlier 25-blog interviews as well to discover insights)

Okay, when are you going to run it?

Launch: On the anniversary recording date of CTDS, 21st June, 2020

Session/Workshop Dates: (Weekends/TBD)

End: 14th July, 2020.



Will there be prizes? Or is this free labour?

We're glad you asked!

Prizes:

All Participants will be awarded a certificate by Participants will be awarded a certificate by MLT DSNet and Made With ML if they submit at least 1 Kernel that is original work, the notebook should ideally talk about a particular theme/story instead of simple EDA and shouldn’t follow a voting ring pattern.

Winners:

A female and a male winner will be invited for the 1 year anniversary interview episode on the podcast to share their insights. (Can you pinpoint to the date using the dataset? 😉)

Books:

They have also provided 40% discount coupons valid across all of their materials!

Please use: mtpctds20 coupon once the contest goes live to utilise it.



Disclaimer: None of the links above are affiliate links, both Abhishek Thakur and Manning publications were kind enough to support our contest and is just a reflection of their support for the Data science community.

Note, we're reaching out to more sponsors and will try to add more prizes during launch.

Judging Criteria:

The scoring will be based on points out of 100, based on 5 criteria highlighted below.

Every participant will be evaluated out of 5 points by the 4 judges allowing the maximum score achieved to be 100. (5 points * 5 criteria * 4 judges)

Winners will be chosen based on the highest score achieved overall along with special recognition to participants with highest score achieved in individual criterion.

Final LB will be published on the 1 year anniversary of the Podcast.

Presentation : How well is the notebook written in terms of code quality, text description and grammar?

: How well is the notebook written in terms of code quality, text description and grammar? Storytelling : Is there a natural flow of the story that connects various points?

: Is there a natural flow of the story that connects various points? Visualisations : Are the visualisations appealing, understandable and aligned with description?

: Are the visualisations appealing, understandable and aligned with description? Insights : Are the insights relevant, useful and actionable?

: Are the insights relevant, useful and actionable? Innovation: How novel and creative are the ideas and approaches?



Judge Panel:

So, who will judge the submissions? 🤓

The best of the best:

We are really grateful to the stellar panel of 4 Kernel Heroes for their time:

💡: All of them have been kind enough to do interviews on the podcast, maybe start by using their advice as a story-telling tip 🤔

Andrey Lukyanenko | Kaggle: @artgor, Linkedin, Twitter

Martin Henze | Kaggle: @headsortails, Linkedin, Twitter

Parul Pandey | Kaggle: @parulpandey, Linkedin, Twitter

Shivam Bansal | Kaggle: @shivamb, Linkedin, Twitter

Communities/Participation rules:



We’re also grateful for MLT, Participants from all communities or anywhere in the world are invited.We’re also grateful for WiMLDS Hyd DSNet , and MadeWithML for their support.

CTDS Blogs!

Wait, Wait! That's not it, we also have a few announcements that we're VERY excited about:

Until now, all of the interviews were released and shared just in Video and Audio format, which is how interviews and podcasts are meant to be.

However, if you remember the original version of the ML Hero interviews started out as a blog.

So in the effort of making these interviews available in all formats to be consumed: All of the interviews' blog versions (an adapted version of the conversations) will be posted on our hackernoon page.

Don't go looking, you're looking at it! 😁

We're really grateful to the HackerNoon team for helping share these interviews.

CTDS.News

In just after 1 year of running the podcast, the time has arrived where CTDS asked itself:

Should we start a new podcast!?

After having a lot of strong 🍵 and a lot of brainstorming and very kind advices from many amazing people, we announce:

CTDS.News:

A short news podcast, this will be the little/baby version of CTDS and will be aimed at being short, ideally, Bi-Monthly and sharing all of the following amazing things happening in Data Science:

Papers

News

Open Source Projects

Kaggle related Projects

Meetups/Events

If you're still reading, yes, all of these will go out in a podcast format.

But, wait! There's more!

Fortunately you won't just be hearing Sanyam Bhutani's voice, unfortunately he will still remain the host. 🤔

Co-Hosts:

Many amazing people have said yes to the idea of being rotating co-hosts:

So, what exactly is going on here? I thought you said news? 📰

Yes! News, and More!

All of the amazing people above contribute to amazing paper summaries, one has an amazing website:

MadeWithML (Think, Producthunt for ML + More 👌)

Elvis is the founder of the amazing dair.ai community, runs an amazing newsletter.

Nirant as well is an NLP Expert!

Aakash is a CV + DL Expert and author of many amazing paper summaries that he has agreed to help port over to podcasts too!

So depending on if it's a Computer Vision heavy week or a NLP intense week, you might hear from Aakash or Elvis or Nirant as our co-hosts.

In complete honesty, many of the summaries would just be picked from the trending projects on MadeWithML so instead, Goku will be kind enough to appear on many of these. Goku shared our enthusiasm for this podcast and already was very helpful in planning for the podcast, even for our 1st episode.

The same lazy engineer approach of ours can be extended to all of the co-hosts: For NLP, we'd be picking stories from dair.ai newsletters, Elvis was very kind to agree to the idea as well.

🎙Checkout the 27 second teaser by init27 (Sanyam Bhutani), now available across the majority of Podcast Platforms

One Last thing:

Do you really think you're Steve Jobs? 📱

Woah! Your words, not ours! 😁 There will also be mini-series on the show consisting of paper summaries, concept explanations and more!

If you have any suggestions, tweet at us or send a pigeon! 🍵

Tags