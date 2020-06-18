CTDS: 1 Year anniversary | Kaggle Contest | CTDS.News Launch

The dataset consists of detailed Stats, Transcripts of CTDS.Show.
Any External data usage is allowed as long as it’s shared with other participants, even the usage of video and audio files of the podcast is also allowed, participants are free to download these from YouTube/Audio hosting for usage with this competition.
The goal is to use these and come up with interesting insights or stories based on the 100 interviews with ML Heroes. (Participants are allowed to use the earlier 25-blog interviews as well to discover insights)
Okay, when are you going to run it?
Launch: On the anniversary recording date of CTDS, 21st June, 2020
Session/Workshop Dates: (Weekends/TBD)
End: 14th July, 2020.
Will there be prizes? Or is this free labour?
We're glad you asked!
Prizes:
All Participants will be awarded a certificate by MLT, DSNet and Made With ML if they submit at least 1 Kernel that is original work, the notebook should ideally talk about a particular theme/story instead of simple EDA and shouldn’t follow a voting ring pattern.
Winners:
A female and a male winner will be invited for the 1 year anniversary interview episode on the podcast to share their insights. (Can you pinpoint to the date using the dataset? 😉)
They have also provided 40% discount coupons valid across all of their materials! Please use: mtpctds20 coupon once the contest goes live to utilise it.
Disclaimer: None of the links above are affiliate links, both Abhishek Thakur and Manning publications were kind enough to support our contest and is just a reflection of their support for the Data science community.
Note, we're reaching out to more sponsors and will try to add more prizes during launch.
Judging Criteria:
The scoring will be based on points out of 100, based on 5 criteria highlighted below. Every participant will be evaluated out of 5 points by the 4 judges allowing the maximum score achieved to be 100. (5 points * 5 criteria * 4 judges)
Winners will be chosen based on the highest score achieved overall along with special recognition to participants with highest score achieved in individual criterion.
Final LB will be published on the 1 year anniversary of the Podcast.
Presentation: How well is the notebook written in terms of code quality, text description and grammar?
Storytelling: Is there a natural flow of the story that connects various points?
Visualisations: Are the visualisations appealing, understandable and aligned with description?
Insights: Are the insights relevant, useful and actionable?
Innovation: How novel and creative are the ideas and approaches?
Judge Panel:
So, who will judge the submissions? 🤓
The best of the best:
We are really grateful to the stellar panel of 4 Kernel Heroes for their time:
💡: All of them have been kind enough to do interviews on the podcast, maybe start by using their advice as a story-telling tip 🤔
Participants from all communities or anywhere in the world are invited. We’re also grateful for WiMLDS Hyd, MLT, DSNet, and MadeWithML for their support.
CTDS Blogs!
Wait, Wait! That's not it, we also have a few announcements that we're VERY excited about:
Until now, all of the interviews were released and shared just in Video and Audio format, which is how interviews and podcasts are meant to be.
However, if you remember the original version of the ML Hero interviews started out as a blog.
So in the effort of making these interviews available in all formats to be consumed: All of the interviews' blog versions (an adapted version of the conversations) will be posted on our hackernoon page.
Don't go looking, you're looking at it! 😁
We're really grateful to the HackerNoon team for helping share these interviews.
CTDS.News
In just after 1 year of running the podcast, the time has arrived where CTDS asked itself:
Should we start a new podcast!?
After having a lot of strong 🍵 and a lot of brainstorming and very kind advices from many amazing people, we announce:
CTDS.News:
A short news podcast, this will be the little/baby version of CTDS and will be aimed at being short, ideally, Bi-Monthly and sharing all of the following amazing things happening in Data Science:
Papers
News
Open Source Projects
Kaggle related Projects
Meetups/Events
If you're still reading, yes, all of these will go out in a podcast format.
But, wait! There's more!
Fortunately you won't just be hearing Sanyam Bhutani's voice, unfortunately he will still remain the host. 🤔
Co-Hosts:
Many amazing people have said yes to the idea of being rotating co-hosts:
Aakash is a CV + DL Expert and author of many amazing paper summaries that he has agreed to help port over to podcasts too!
So depending on if it's a Computer Vision heavy week or a NLP intense week, you might hear from Aakash or Elvis or Nirant as our co-hosts.
In complete honesty, many of the summaries would just be picked from the trending projects on MadeWithML so instead, Goku will be kind enough to appear on many of these. Goku shared our enthusiasm for this podcast and already was very helpful in planning for the podcast, even for our 1st episode.
The same lazy engineer approach of ours can be extended to all of the co-hosts: For NLP, we'd be picking stories from dair.ai newsletters, Elvis was very kind to agree to the idea as well.
🎙Checkout the 27 second teaser by init27 (Sanyam Bhutani), now available across the majority of Podcast Platforms