Interview: How Decentralized Numbers Are Convenient for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts

Despite the various changes in the telecommunication industry over the past two decades, both telecommunication service providers and subscribers still face issues with roaming, high fees, privacy concerns, and fraud. Due to the complexity of inter-carrier transactions, both parties often have to integrate manual and automatic transaction processes.





The Decentralized Telecommunication Operator (DTO) is a telecommunications operator that started offering phone numbers on blockchain. It is the first to allow users to create their unique numbers. With over 10 billion numbers available, DTO users can customize their numbers with various recognizable letters and numbers.





We sat down with the DTO team to determine their plans to revolutionize telecommunication and see where their headspace is in the monumental world of blockchain technology.

1. Could you give us a brief description and history of the Decentralized Telecommunication Operator (DTO)?

Basically, the project started with working out a solution to the increasing need to provide an easy connection between separate Web3 services and meta's utilizing only your wallet. We provide Ethereum-based secure cell phone numbers and prefix creation services for anyone inspired to become a telco operator.

2. How are normal numbers different from these DTO numbers?

Despite DTO numbers looking similar to regular ones and serving the same function, the way they are obtained and managed is different. A DTO number consists of a prefix+ a number that a user owns. DTO's numbers are generated by minting an NFT of the ERC-721 standard. In addition, the deployment of smart contracts helps to guarantee numbers' security and safety.

3. Why is there an emphasis on decentralization? What do people need to know about it?

The government or a single organization does not control decentralized services. That way, nobody can take your number away; you are fully responsible instead, for the access to your wallet, for having a backup, and, as a result, for the safety of your number.





In the decentralized internet, users have a say in what is important to them, sidestepping corporation influence. DAOs in the entertainment industry are a good example where crypto or NFT holders come together to decide what they want to watch, what products to support, and what to ditch.

4. How does DTO work to bring about these unique numbers?

Well, to make this happen, we have a secret sauce recipe here. And it goes with a few ingredients to achieve the right flavor. First of all, we are using NFTs of the ERC-721 standard to prove ownership and uniqueness. Then, we're adding a prefix to the broth, which can consist of any characters or digits limited by only your imagination and 10 symbols. This is all happening under the strict control of the chief, aka a smart contract, providing transparency and security along the way. Here we are with a complete DTO number served to the table. For instance, HACKERNOON is a prefix, and 1 is a number. Would you give us a call?

5. at advantages does this first telecom operator on blockchain bring to its users?

Your DTO number is more than just a number; it's a part of your web3 identity, your vcard, and your wallet alias to facilitate transactions. In addition, you can link your social information to it, making your number serve as a profile. Besides, there is no need to memorize and enter a long crypto wallet number to make transactions, which improves the user journey.

6. What is the procedure for obtaining a number from DTO?

Anybody can do it. First, check if the number you want is available on our website. Let's take DTO-123. You are a few clicks and 0.1 ETH away from getting it if it is. If not, check the secondary market. Still can't get the number? We're developing the prefix creation service so that you may get your desired number in a different prefix range. E.g., instead of DTO-123, you'll get ETH-123.

7. What does owning a prefix mean for users?

First and foremost, anybody can create and own a telco by purchasing a prefix. Hit us up; we'll have you covered. Prefixes consist of any letters and digits with a maximum range of ten billion numbers. You can customize your prefix to meet any marketing need of your business. If you have a clothes shop in the metaverse, you can go for the Luxury-1 prefix.





So, each telco can have a tailored approach to attract clients, pricing, and number selection. There is another benefit of owning a prefix. It boosts brand reputation and creates a title recognizable to your customers.

8. As with a crypto wallet, can you lose access to your number?

It's impossible to lose access to your number as long as you have your seed phrase, which you have to be extremely careful about. Treat it as a regular phone number to which your bank account is tied. Better safe than sorry.

9. The metaverse is growing. Are there any plans to integrate DTO numbers with metaverse projects?

Metaverse integration is a priority. We are doing our best to partner with different web3 projects. Our goal is to contribute to meta development and the industry. The problem is that, despite the new level of interaction and entertainment, metaverse-based projects and sandboxes tend to develop and evolve in an isolated way. There aren't many convenient means to stay tuned or communicate between them.





We are striving to make users enjoy the benefits of web3 by seamlessly introducing them through day-to-day technology people are used to. Like each country's prefix and number you call, meta is a new world we help to get to.

10. What does the future look like for Decentralized Telecommunication Operators?

Breaking down our plans, let’s say we’re mostly focused on adoption and tech aspect. We are incentivizing the launch of different telcos, that way, we’ll go for exposure and adoption. As far the development, a web app, a dashboard (personal account for both b2c and b2o operations), and different integration projects with metas and crypto wallets are on our top priority list.