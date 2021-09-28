Intermittent Fasting and Keto: All You Need To Know

350 reads Intermittent fasting and keto are very much talked about in the fitness industry and for good reason. The combination of fasting and diet has helped some people lose a significant amount of weight. Some health conditions can be worsened by intermittent fasting and a keto diet. Some experts believe that fasting and Keto diets are best-term plans for short-term weight loss in obese individuals before a surgery. Women who have eating disorders or have chronic eating disorders should avoid fastinging dieting or fastinging, as well as pregnant or trying to conceive.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Intermittent Fasting and Keto

2. What Intermittent Fasting and Keto Is

3. Advantages of Intermittent Fasting and Keto

4. When Intermittent Fasting and Keto is not right for You

5. All You Need to Know About Intermittent Fasting and Keto



Introduction to Intermittent Fasting and Keto

Intermittent fasting and keto are very much talked about in the fitness industry, and for a good reason: the combination of fasting and diet has helped some people lose a significant amount of weight. While some people swear by intermittent fasting, others say it is completely unhealthy.

Working in tech has its effects on the body: long hours spent at a computer screen, a sedentary lifestyle, and a junk food-based diet can spiral into weight gain. If you are a techie, intermittent fasting and keto may be what you need to improve your health and maintain a good weight.

On the other hand, some health conditions can be worsened by intermittent fasting and a keto diet. In this article, with my experience as a medical student, I will be telling you more about intermittent fasting and keto and what the combination can do for you.

What is Intermittent Fasting and Keto?

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating. It is not a diet per se; it is a method of eating within a particular time period and fasting for the rest of the day. During the fast period, you may drink water, coffee or a broth to stay energized.

For example, in the 16:8 method, you fast for 16 hours and set your eating time to that 8 hour period, say 1 pm-9 pm, after skipping breakfast.

Other popular methods include the Eat-stop-eat method where fasting is done for 24 hours once or twice a week and the 5:2 method where a 500-600 calorie diet is given for two days a week.

Keto, on the other hand, is a diet plan that involves eating a large proportion of healthy fats, an adequate amount of protein, and very few carbohydrates.

The keto diet aims to put the body in a state of ketosis: where fat is broken down for energy. There are many variations of the keto diet and they include the Standard Ketogenic Diet and the Cyclical Ketogenic diet.

A good number of techies are embracing the keto trend, and Tim Ferris is a good example: the tech investor, podcaster, and author of "The Four Hour Work Week" says that the keto diet helped him with his joint pain.

The intermittent fasting and keto program involves combining the fasting program with the high fat keto diet: the combination helps the body burn fat faster by reaching ketosis earlier.

Advantages of Intermittent Fasting and Keto

1. Weight Loss: The intermittent fasting and keto combination is great for people who want to lose weight. Weight loss is faster than just intermittent fasting, but keep in mind that healthier meal options will keep the weight off while fasting.

2. Reduced Blood Pressure: Intermittent Fasting and Keto are both linked with a reduction in cholesterol levels and blood pressure: they will help your heart stay healthy and strong.

3. Reduced Blood Sugar and Insulin Levels: Intermittent Fasting and Keto help reduce blood sugar levels by reducing carb intake and lowering insulin levels. This results in more stable blood glucose and proper usage of fat for energy production.

4. Reduced Risk of Cancers: Fasting is reported to delay the aging process and reduce the risk of having cancers. It is speculated that a keto diet will slow the growth of tumors and improve treatment in people with cancer.

5. Better Brain Health: Studies have shown that the state of ketosis significantly improves brain health. Intermittent fasting and keto encourage resistance of the nervous system to injury and disease.

When Intermittent Fasting and Keto is not Right for You

In some cases, intermittent fasting and keto may produce negatives like fatigue, headaches, bad breath, low blood sugar, loss of muscle mass, and weight gain in the long run. This is why some experts believe that fasting and keto diets are best used for short-term weight loss plans: for example, in obese individuals before a surgery.

In addition, there are some conditions in which intermittent fasting and keto may be detrimental to your health. If you are diabetic, have chronic kidney disease, or are undergoing cancer therapy, you shouldn't fast or diet. Women who are pregnant or trying to conceive, children and teenagers, as well as people who have had eating disorders, should avoid fasting or dieting. However, you can discuss with a healthcare professional on a more controlled method of weight loss.

All You Need to Know About Intermittent Fasting and Keto

Weight loss is important but staying fit and healthy is the endpoint goal. Intermittent fasting and keto may help you lose weight, but sticking to the plan for a long period may be difficult. Studies have shown that many people who lose weight gain it all back: it is better to reduce your calorie intake and work out, and then lose those pounds consistently.

If you want to fast and maintain the keto diet, avoid processed foods and plenty of carbs: they might make you gain weight despite fasting for hours. Stick to healthier fats like avocado, olive oil, and whole eggs. Stay hydrated by drinking enough water, teas, and broth while fasting and be consistent.

Intermittent fasting and keto is a good short-term weight loss plan: but if you are in the category of the people with conditions that prevent you from fasting and dieting, do not beat yourself up. Many other methods will get you in shape and with your dream body. Just make a plan with your health care professional, stick to it and believe.