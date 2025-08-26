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Instrument, Then Migrate: Observability Lessons From Mobile Monitoring Vans to Fortune-100 Apps

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byAndrej Kovacevic@techlooter

Cofounder at HOME3. A digital evangelist.

August 26th, 2025
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Andrej Kovacevic@techlooter

Cofounder at HOME3. A digital evangelist.

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programming#site-reliability-engineering#ai-applications#observability-engineering#legacy-modernaization#application-migration#slos#technical-debt#devops

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