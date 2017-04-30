[InstagramAPI] Set up Nodejs OAuth server in 3 Step

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
As a developer, setting up everything on InstagramAPI takes more time than Facebook GraphAPI(I love Facebook), as the reason:
The Git is a template also a tutorial to setting up a Node.js server, for Intagram-API OAuth purpose.
Everything we do is simple, wire up the config between Instagram and Node.js server, with the right setting, getting access_token is easy, which is used in every Intagram-API request as a compulsory parameter.
Create IG Application in the portal, fill every we need to, and done.
After IG application is created, configuring ClientID, ClientSecret and redirectURL are the next, because IG-API does require added access_token for any API request.
Below are the two URLs needed to add on
Valid redirect URIs
http://youhost/authorize_user
and
http://youhost/handleauth
https://www.instagram.com/oauth/authorize?client_id={CLIENT_ID}&redirect_uri={http://youhost/authorize_user}&response_type=code
Press Authorize
Like this story? It is helpful to others? It helps me know if you’d like to see write more about his topic and helps people see the story, when tap the heart below.
https://www.instagram.com/developer/authentication/
https://www.npmjs.com/package/instagram-node
https://github.com/wahengchang/instagram-oauth-nodejs-server