[Nodejs] Security: Command Injection by@peterchang_82818

[Nodejs] Security: Command Injection

Originally published by @peterchang_82818 on May 19th 2017
Hacker Noon profile picture

This is a note about Node.js security, by reading the amazing book Securing Node Applications by @ChetanKarade, which explains couple of common vulnerabilities in very simple way, and provides relevant npm modules as solutions to protect Node.js Web Apps.

Command Injection

An injection vulnerability manifests when application code sends untrusted user input to an interpreter as part of a command or query.

...
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
  child_process.exec(
    'gzip ' + req.query.file_path,
    function (err, data) {
      console.log('err: ', err)
      console.log('data: ', data);
    });
  res.send('Hello World!')
})
...

Execute a malicious

Open the page on browser, with file_path as parameter

http://localhost:3000/?file_path=app.js

Injection vulnerability

To exploit the injection vulnerability in the preceding code, an attacker can append rm -rf /, for instance, to the file_path input.

This allows an attacker to break out of the gzip command context and execute a malicious command that deletes all files on the server.

Preventing Command Injection

  • Use EXECFILE or SPAWN instead of EXEC
    spawn and execFile method signatures force developers to separate the command and its arguments
  • Input validation
  • Limit user privileges

[Nodejs] Security: Broken Authentication

Reference:

https://github.com/wahengchang/nodejs-security-must-know

https://nodejs.org/api/child_process.html

https://www.techworm.net/2016/09/9-dangerous-linux-commands-never-execute-computer.html

