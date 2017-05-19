[Nodejs] Security: Command Injection

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
This is a note about Node.js security, by reading the amazing book Securing Node Applications by @ChetanKarade, which explains couple of common vulnerabilities in very simple way, and provides relevant npm modules as solutions to protect Node.js Web Apps.
An injection vulnerability manifests when application code sends untrusted user input to an interpreter as part of a command or query.
...
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
child_process.exec(
'gzip ' + req.query.file_path,
function (err, data) {
console.log('err: ', err)
console.log('data: ', data);
});
res.send('Hello World!')
})
...
Open the page on browser, with file_path as parameter
To exploit the injection vulnerability in the preceding code, an attacker can append
rm -rf /, for instance, to the
file_path input.
This allows an attacker to break out of the
gzip command context and execute a malicious command that deletes all files on the server.
[Nodejs] Security: Broken Authentication
Like this story? It is helpful to others? It helps me know if you’d like to see write more about his topic and helps people see the story, when tap the heart below.
https://github.com/wahengchang/nodejs-security-must-know
https://nodejs.org/api/child_process.html
https://www.techworm.net/2016/09/9-dangerous-linux-commands-never-execute-computer.html