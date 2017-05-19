[Nodejs] Security: Command Injection

This is a note about Node.js security, by reading the amazing book Securing Node Applications by @ChetanKarade, which explains couple of common vulnerabilities in very simple way, and provides relevant npm modules as solutions to protect Node.js Web Apps.

Command Injection

An injection vulnerability manifests when application code sends untrusted user input to an interpreter as part of a command or query.

...

app.get('/', function (req, res) {

child_process.exec(

'gzip ' + req.query.file_path,

function (err, data) {

console.log('err: ', err)

console.log('data: ', data);

});

res.send('Hello World!')

})

...

Execute a malicious

Open the page on browser, with file_path as parameter

Injection vulnerability

To exploit the injection vulnerability in the preceding code, an attacker can append rm -rf / , for instance, to the file_path input.

This allows an attacker to break out of the gzip command context and execute a malicious command that deletes all files on the server.

Preventing Command Injection

Use EXECFILE or SPAWN instead of EXEC

spawn and execFile method signatures force developers to separate the command and its arguments

instead of spawn and execFile method signatures force developers to separate the command and its arguments Input validation

Limit user privileges

Reference:

https://github.com/wahengchang/nodejs-security-must-know

https://nodejs.org/api/child_process.html

https://www.techworm.net/2016/09/9-dangerous-linux-commands-never-execute-computer.html