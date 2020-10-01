Instagram Tracker – A Must Have Tool for Every Insta Influencer

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms in no time. It is loved for its vibrant interface, photo filters and a host of unique features. Not only is it a great platform to re-unite with old friends and make new ones but also a perfect place to display your talent and turn your passion into profession.

In fact, for many people across continents this social media site has become a major source of income. For several others, it serves as a medium to promote their business and take it to newer heights. Marketers particularly love this platform as it offers immense marketing opportunities.

Instagram has several tools that make it an apt choice for businessmen and artists trying to make a mark in their respective industries. Instagram Activity Tracker from Snoop Report is one such tool.

If you have already been using it you may very well be aware about its efficacy. In case you aren’t, then it wouldn’t be wrong to say that you aren’t yet making optimal use of Instagram. In this article, we shall acquaint you with this useful tool and also share as to how you can employ it to reap maximum benefit. So, let’s get stated.

About Instagram Tracker

Instagram Tracker apps have been devised to help you keep a track of your followers. These apps provide information about your new followers as well as those who unfollowed you. They also give a detailed account of follower engagement - the way your followers are responding to your posts, the number of likes you are receiving and the amount of comments pouring in on your videos and photos can all be monitored with this app. With time these apps have evolved and a lot of new features have been added to them. These have been discussed in detail later in the article.

Why is Instagram Tracker a Must for Every Insta Influencer and Marketer?

Performing consistently and efficiently is the key to gain recognition on Instagram. Instagram influencers work hard to establish their name and try to do every possible thing to maintain their image. While this goes a long way in bringing about success however it is not sufficient. Merely working hard day in and day out does not help unless you assess your performance. Besides, it is also important to keep track of the competitors and the best practices being followed in the industry. This is where most newbies fall short as Instagram does not have inbuilt tools that facilitate deep analytics and tracking.

Instagram Tracker has especially been designed to help business people, marketers, and influencers conduct performance analysis to figure out if they are on the right track. It also gives an insight into some other important information that is necessary to perform well on the platform. Let us take a closer look at why this tool is a must have for every Insta influencer:

User Engagement with Posts

One of the first and foremost reasons why you must download and use Instagram Tracker is that it enables you to view the way users are engaging with your content. This includes the amount of likes and comments you have been receiving on different posts. Some of these apps even allow you to reply systematically to the comments. With these Insta Tracker apps, you can be sure that you don’t miss out on any comment and thus connect better with your followers.

In case you aren’t aware, research reveals that many of your followers can go ahead and unfollow you if they do not receive reply on their comments. By replying regularly to their comments you can make sure they stick around and also look forward to more of your content.

Trending Hashtags

Hashtags play a pivotal role in keeping your visibility intact. The use of relevant and trending hashtags can increase your visibility manifolds. But is it that easy? Well, using these is easy but identifying the most relevant and trending ones can be quite a task as the trends in the digital arena keep changing rather frequently.

The good news is that Instagram Tracker can ease this work for you. It provides information about the latest and most loved hashtags. It also helps in determining as to which ones can work well for your posts and how to use them efficiently.

Most Loved Insta Posts

Instagram influencers as well as marketers require extensive research to find out about the kind of content the users love the most. This helps in creating content worthy of more views and likes. With Instagram Tracker, this research can be done almost effortlessly.

The app provides data about popular posts at just the snap of a finger. So, you don’t have to invest much time and effort to figure out the kind of posts you should update. You can simply begin working on the creative aspect to ensure your posts stand out among the rest.

In addition to this, many of these apps also help in identifying the best time to post updates so as to gain maximum views. More views simply mean more visibility. So, this plays a crucial part in increasing your popularity on the platform. These apps also help you spy on your competitor’s Instagram activities. No points for guessing how important it is to keep a tab on the campaigns and strategies of your competitors. You can plan to stay ahead of them only when you know what they are up to.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, we can say that Instagram Tracker has made life easy for Insta influencers as well as marketers. You can make the most of Instagram when you have this app in place. Many professionals out there are using it to increase their followers, enhance their brand visibility, create goodwill in the market and ultimately churn profit. If you haven’t downloaded it yet it is time you should. Within no time, you shall notice substantial rise in the number of followers as well as increased user engagement.

