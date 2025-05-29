Inside the New Space Race: Firefly, ispace, Axiom, and the Orbital Future

The commercial space sector is hurtling toward a new era—one marked by lunar returns, private space stations, and orbital data centers. Here’s a breakdown of the latest moves by Firefly Aerospace, ispace, Axiom Space, and other space startups reshaping the future beyond Earth. Firefly Aerospace: From Moon Landings to Medium-Lift Mission Firefly Aerospace: From Moon Landings to Medium-Lift Mission Firefly Aerospace is no longer a quiet player. On March 2, 2025, its Blue Ghost lander achieved the first fully successful commercial soft landing on the Moon, followed by 14 days of surface operations—the longest commercial lunar surface mission to date. That wasn’t a one-off. The next Blue Ghost, planned for 2026, will land on the Moon’s far side, carrying the UAE’s Rashid 2 rover and payloads from NASA, ESA, and Australia. Behind the scenes, Firefly is scaling up. Northrop Grumman invested $50 million to accelerate the development of Eclipse™, a medium-lift launch vehicle co-developed by both companies. Eclipse combines Firefly’s Alpha and Northrop’s Antares technology, aiming for resupply, commercial, and national security launches with a 16-ton capacity. Engine testing? Already underway. Firefly also landed a U.S. Department of Defense contract for a 2027 mission using its Elytra spacecraft—focused on responsive on-orbit maneuvers and space domain awareness. Commercial creds meet defense-grade capability. ispace: Japan’s Lunar Workhorse Eyes Sustained Presence ispace: Japan’s Lunar Workhorse Eyes Sustained Presence ispace continues its methodical push to become the FedEx of the Moon. On May 7, 2025, its RESILIENCE lander entered lunar orbit. A landing attempt is scheduled for June 5. Onboard: the TENACIOUS rover, built to demonstrate regolith excavation and mobility systems, along with a UNESCO cultural heritage disk. Financially, ispace raised another $70 million in bank financing this May. The funding supports not only Mission 2, but also Mission 3 in 2026 (featuring the APEX 1.0 lander) and a Series 3 lander flight in 2027. On the tech side, they’re working on lunar lander engines, cislunar comms infrastructure, and systems for surviving the frigid lunar night. Axiom Space: Building the First Commercial Space Station Axiom Space: Building the First Commercial Space Station Axiom Space is cementing its place as a key player in LEO infrastructure. The Ax-4 mission launched on May 29, 2025, with 60 scientific payloads representing 30+ countries. Research topics range from human health in microgravity to Earth monitoring and new tech validation. Longer-term, Axiom is building its own commercial space station. The first module launches in 2027 and is expected to detach from the ISS in 2028, forming the core of an independent station as NASA transitions away from government-run platforms. Leadership has shifted as well—Tejpaul Bhatia is now CEO, leading Axiom through financial tightening and deeper execution on its roadmap. And there’s a new vertical in play: space-based data centers. Axiom plans to launch two orbital data center nodes by year’s end, integrating with Kepler Communications’ optical relay network. Target clients: defense agencies, commercial players, and governments seeking secure, in-orbit processing. Other Key Players to Watch Other Key Players to Watch Rocket Lab just bought Geost for $275 million, adding electro-optical and infrared capabilities to its portfolio. The move aligns with Rocket Lab’s ambition to become a full-stack space solutions provider—launch, satellites, and mission ops. It remains the third-largest global launch provider. Rocket Lab Vast Space is finalizing hardware for Haven-1, its first commercial station module, with a May 2026 launch in sight. If successful, it could become the first private space station in orbit. Vast Space Relativity Space is deep into production on its Terran R reusable rocket. Flight hardware is in the pipeline, and a maiden launch is expected soon. Relativity Space Blue Origin is prepping its next crewed New Shepard flight (NS-32) for May 31, 2025, while continuing work on the long-awaited New Glenn heavy-lift rocket—still slated for debut later this year. Blue Origin The trend is clear: diversified infrastructure, mission specialization, and growing dual-use capabilities. The race isn’t just to the Moon—it’s to own the next generation of orbital economy.