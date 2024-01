Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

OSIRIS-REx will study the asteroid Apophis, which is expected to fly by Earth in five years. The asteroid, also referred to as the "God of Chaos," is projected to pass Earth on April 13, 2029, at the extremely close proximity of roughly 20,000 miles. The spacecraft is set to rendezvous with the S-type asteroid which is composed of silicate materials and nickel-iron.