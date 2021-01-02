Inside a Hacker's Backpack: Gadgets, Tips, and Tricks for Hackers

Not ever hack job requires just a laptop and some software to gain privileges into a system. Sometimes, something extra is required to make the job very easy.

In this guide, I discuss what kind of gadgets I carry in my bag. I don’t know which type of situation to expect, so I am always be ready for everything and carry my all hacker hardware in my backpack. Here I am going to make a list of all of them and define them.

This list will be useful for every hacker and cyber-security student.

1. Laptop

Frankly speaking, I don’t like Desktop PC’s. Desktop PC’s are good at customization. Gives higher performance on a low budget. But there is a flaw: they are not portable. From here you can understand that I just love the portability.

I am very careful when choosing a Laptop. Usually, I use a Macbook Pro 13 inch. It is portable and stable. It always stays in the Laptop compartment in my bag. I also have an additional 14-inch Laptop Lenovo ThinkPad E490. Lenovo ThinkPads (with Intel processors) are really great when you are using Linux OS as a primary operating system. I have run Debian, Kali Linux, Parrot Security, Black Arch, Elementary OS and Manjaro in my ThinkPad. Everything works seamlessly. Currently, I am using Kali Linux 2020.4 on my ThinkPad.

Previously I had a Sony Vaio Fit 15E. That laptop was also very compatible with Linux. Unfortunately, Sony reforms its PC business.

2. Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi is a single board computer with a credit card size form factor. I use Kali Linux inside it and control it from my laptop. Usually, I don’t take it out of the bag. I use ssh connection and control it from my laptop whenever it needs.

I have a Raspberry Pi4 with 2 Gigs of RAM. I don’t use a graphical interface, so I don’t care of RAM 2 GB is enough for me. I basically use it to steal other WiFi credentials.

3. WiFi Adapter

When it comes to WiFi hacking, it’s not every adapter’s cup of coffee. Most laptops internal WiFi chip-set or external USB adapters are not capable of Monitor Mode and Packet Injection.

Don’t get lead by fake articles on the internet. I have used this trusted source to choose a WiFi adapter for hackers. I have used the portable one [check the article, you will know what I’m using].

I connect the WiFi adapter with my Raspberry Pi, put it inside my bag, and play with other’s Wireless networks.

4. USB Rubber Ducky

USB Rubber Ducky is a magical thing for those who don’t know what this is. This is USB storage by its look, but don't judge this Pen drive just by its looks. Actually, it can run any malicious program on a computer system. It is developed by Hak5.

When Rubber Ducky plugs into a computer, it instead registers itself as a USB keyboard on the system and fires off a keystroke payload at lightning speed.

It makes it very easy to hack physically accessible computers. I always have two USB Rubber Ducky in my backpack.

5. WiFi Pineapple

Although I keep Raspberry Pi and Alfa Cards in my bag, recently I bought a WiFi Pineapple also, developed by Hak5.

With the help of this device, I can audit Wireless networks automatically. We can create rogue access points to phish people. Evil-twin is now easier.

6. Secondary Phone

I also have a secondary phone, I use this phone as a hacking device. Sometimes in a corporate environment we can't just go inside with a laptop, it will look suspicious.

So I have chosen a Nexus 5. Ya, that old guy. This device supports Kali NetHunter officially. I have been using it for the last 3 years. We can do HID attacks (just like rubber ducky). Also, we can do wireless attacks.

I bought this second-hand device from a non-technical guy at a very low price. Recently I am thinking of switching to a Nokia 6.1 device (got official NetHunter support recently).

8. USB Killer

I don't use it normally, but for emergencies, I always carry a USB killer in my backpack. Now, what is it? It is a USB device that looks like a Pen drive. But whenever it plugs into a computer it charges a high voltage current through USB to the motherboard.

Here computers don't check powers coming from the USB, so the USB killer took power from PC like other USB devices but it amplifies the powers and throw 4X or 5X extra power to PC. Then the PC hardware especially the motherboard, can't tolerate it.

The Motherboard just got finished in a couple of seconds. The processor and other components also might be damaged. They can't be repaired. This attack is so harmful and dangerous.

I don't know where I'd use it, but if I need to damage a PC completely within 2 seconds, I obviously use a USB killer.

7. Power Bank

I always carry a high capacity power bank with me. This helps me a lot. From charging my phone to power up other devices like Raspberry Pi and other devices. After some months the capacity of the power bank is decreased so I usually use a power bank for 6 to 7 months only. I normally look for a power bank with USB C port and fast charging.

8. External SSD

I always carry an external SSD with me. My requirements are fast, small and universal connection. SSD's are durable and 10X faster than Hard Disk Drives. Using it as a storage device is very beneficial. I am currently using a Transcend SSD (Model "ESD240C"), which is very good for me. Both of my laptops and my primary phone have USB type C. So this is the best choice for me.

So these are the most important things I always carry with me. There are some more things I carry on my back pack but not so much to tell about them, so I just show the list.

9. 65W charger to charge my laptops and primary phone.

10. USB A to micro USB cable.

11. USB A to USB C cable.

12. USB C to USB C cable.

13. Multipurpose Card reader

14. A small box (it contains some MicroSD cards and SIM cards)

15. Two USB drives (One for storage, another contains Tails OS live)

16. Notebook and Pen.

17. Small Torch

18. Toothbrush and Paste

20. Bluetooth Headphone and AirPods

These are the things I always carry in my backpack. I use a backpack called "Arctic Fox Gamer backpack". One of my friends gifted it to me. This backpack. I really love this one. It easily carries all the things listed above. I think this is the best backpack for geeks.

