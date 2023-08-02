Innovation Through Excavation: Recent Technological Developments in Construction and Their Impact

Too Long; Didn't Read Innovation in the construction industry is a concept of polar opposites. There is still a reliance on building techniques that have lasted for thousands of years. On the other hand, advancements in robotics have revolutionized the industry. Robotics and automation technologies can directly lead to a 30% increase in productivity. Digital twin technology is a key differentiator for construction companies.