The TechBeat: Dealing with Missing Data in Financial Time Series - Recipes and Pitfalls (4/22/2024)

By @vkirilin [ 13 Min read ] A case study on methods to handle missing data in financial time series. Using some some example data I show that LOCF is decent choice but with its own issues Read More.

By @ajohnsonsid [ 4 Min read ] Learn how to build fault-tolerant, scalable microservices using Java programming and Docker containers. Read More.

By @minio [ 7 Min read ] Discover how to leverage MinIO Bucket Notifications and Apache Tika for efficient text extraction and analysis in fine-tuning, LLM training, and RAG projects. Read More.

By @hackmarketing [ 3 Min read ] HackerNoon launches our long-awaited offering: Technology Press Releases with HackerNoon! Read More.

By @rocksetcloud [ 9 Min read ] Discover advanced techniques for managing updates in Elasticsearch, crucial for search and analytics applications. Read More.

By @dvaluev [ 4 Min read ] Apple Vision Pro: video reflection, hands visibility, window resizing, and other tips and tricks for developing unique applications on VisionOS with Swift Read More.

By @boluben [ 16 Min read ] Dive deep into the world of Transformer models and algorithmic understanding in neural networks. Read More.

By @jonstojanmedia [ 2 Min read ] Dopple.ai is a free AI chatbot that lets you interact with virtual characters based on real and fictional people. Read More.

By @mrfireside [ 3 Min read ] Pump.fun: Instantly tradeable memecoins without seed liquidity. Solana and Blast integration. $5.2M revenue in 38 days. Read More.

By @nataliaogneva [ 8 Min read ] Learn how to improve experiment efficiency and metric sensitivity through stratified sampling in data analysis. Read More.

By @deborahoyewole [ 11 Min read ] Comparing Accenture's cybersecurity findings with Clutch's SEO research, it's evident that businesses prioritize boosting sales via SEO over cybersecurity. Read More.

By @iswaryam [ 6 Min read ] Discover how graph theory and data science techniques unlock new insights into character relationships in literature, from Game of Thrones to Hamilton. Read More.

By @ralphbenko [ 8 Min read ] Explore the nuances of Joe Biden's energy policy, from navigating climate concerns to prioritizing voter interests. Read More.

By @malkovko [ 5 Min read ] Communication medium, interface metaphors, social proof, associative coherence, pledge of responsibility, or emotional touch might help onboarding new users. Read More.

By @daryashuhlia [ 10 Min read ] Maximize efficiency in low-code web dev with these essential practices. From setup to cleanup, streamline workflows for better productivity and innovation. Read More.

By @adrien-book [ 4 Min read ] Discover what thousands of AI researchers predict for the future of AI. Read More.

By @cyberwire [ 2 Min read ] This latest vulnerability, currently unpatched and rated 10/10 on the CVSS (Common Vulnerability Scoring System), highlights the limitations of traditional secu Read More.

By @bookmarkguru [ 20 Min read ] Let's break down some of the most common crypto lingo in simple terms. Read More.

By @dm1tryg [ 9 Min read ] Insights for developers in growth projects, focusing on business value and strategic risk management. See my experience in MVP building. Read More.

By @TheMarkup [ 3 Min read ] Blacklight is an online tool that allows users to enter any website and find out what tracking technologies are present. Read More.