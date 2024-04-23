Search icon
    The TechBeat: 2024 Marketing Insights: Content, Partnerships, AI Implementation and More (4/23/2024)
    274 reads

    The TechBeat: 2024 Marketing Insights: Content, Partnerships, AI Implementation and More (4/23/2024)

    by TechBeatApril 23rd, 2024
    4/23/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day!

    2024 Marketing Insights: Content, Partnerships, AI Implementation and More

    By @julkordinova [ 6 Min read ] The article highlights trends in marketing in 2024, such as establishing partnerships, creating high-quality content, and working with micro-influencers. Read More.

    AI and B2B: Setting Up New Marketing With the Help of GenAI

    By @julkordinova [ 4 Min read ] Explore how AI transforms B2B marketing through enhanced content creation and analytics, while learning to sidestep common pitfalls for maximum benefit. Read More.

    5 Steps To Achieving Product Market Fit And The 40% Rule

    By @julkordinova [ 11 Min read ] The guide introduces you to the smart way of finding product-market fit for your startup. It showcases 5 steps to achieve and measure product-market fit. Read More.

    Human-centric Crisis Management: Nurturing Resilient Teams in Hi-tech Environments

    By @dmitbagdasaryan [ 6 Min read ] Leaning back on the principles of this methodology, I suggest the following steps for taking precautionary care of your subordinates to foster their robustness Read More.

    By @antonmuravyev [ 4 Min read ] The affiliate marketing industry is experiencing robust growth with 9,600 global services and companies related to affiliate marketing in 2023 Read More.

    MIT Has Released a Bunch of Free Courses: Discover 5 To Boost Your Tech Career

    By @amply [ 4 Min read ] Explore free upskilling opportunities like MIT's OpenCourseWare and find exciting tech job opportunities on the HackerNoon Job Board. Read More.

    Tech and Tradition in Established Universes: Goldie Returns to Riverdale

    By @sarahevans [ 5 Min read ] Archie Comics writer Goldie Chan's latest comic, "BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: FAIRY TALES”: ‘The Frumpy Duckling," showcases this fusion. Read More.

    Arize AI Leads the Way in AI Observability with Prompt Variable Monitoring

    By @arize [ 1 Min read ] Arize AI premiered prompt variable monitoring and analysis onstage at Google Cloud Next '24 this week. Read More.

    Pro Tips for Debugging MinIO: Overcoming Common Issues in Kubernetes and Bare Metal Environments

    By @minio [ 8 Min read ] Learn how to debug a MinIO install running in Kubernetes, as well as some common issues, you might encounter during bare metal installation, `and their fixes. Read More.

    The #crypto-api Writing Contest by CoinGecko and HackerNoon

    By @hackernooncontests [ 2 Min read ] Join the #crypto-api Writing Contest by CoinGecko and HackerNoon. Stand a chance to win the $1000 grand prize! Read More.

    These Coding Interview Questions Will Separate the Pros From the Amateurs

    By @shcheglov [ 2 Min read ] I've crafted a set of 10 tricky questions that I pose to every new candidate to go beyond merely assessing someone's technical skills. Read More.

    Unlocking DePIN Potential with StorX Network: Revolutionizing Decentralized Cloud

    By @pressreleases [ 3 Min read ] Unlocking DePIN Potential with StorX Network: Revolutionizing Decentralized Cloud Read More.

    Decoding GymShark's Marketing: How a Fitness Brand Navigated Sales vs. Communication Goals

    By @rimaeneva [ 8 Min read ] Explore Gymshark's cutting-edge marketing strategies, delving into their communication-oriented approach, influencer collaborations, and social media prowess. Read More.

    The Illusion of Being Stuck

    By @benoitmalige [ 7 Min read ] When you face the challenge of feeling stagnant in your career, in your personal life, nothing seems to help you progress. Read More.

    Software Regression Testing: Enhanced Regression Strategy and Zero Defects

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 6 Min read ] Learn about Zero Defects and advanced regression testing strategies to enhance software quality and testing efficiency Read More.

    5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is (Quietly) Changing Libraries

    By @zacamos [ 5 Min read ] Libraries are probably not the first think that comes to mind when you think of AI — but they're impacted all the same. Here's how AI is changing libraries. Read More.

    Just Made my First Dollar With My SaaS After Quitting my Job

    By @austinngo [ 2 Min read ] Story about a aspiring SaaS founder who quit his job in Feb to build his own product. Read More.

    Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor João Esperancinha, Software Engineer

    By @jesperancinha [ 4 Min read ] João has been a Software Engineer for more than ten years. His latest story was about a way to create Meshes using Kuma-Meshes. Read More.

    ChangeNOW Set to Enhance Web3 Payments with Upcoming USDT Listing

    By @pressreleases [ 2 Min read ] ChangeNOW announces the upcoming listing of USDt on Telegram's TON Network, a collaboration with Tether that promises advancements in digital transactions. Read More.

    Profilence & RemotiveLabs Set a New Benchmark in Infotainment Quality Testing

    By @pressreleases [ 3 Min read ] Profilence & RemotiveLabs set a new benchmark in infotainment quality testing: by combining user behavior with vehicle signals. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

