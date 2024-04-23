The TechBeat: 2024 Marketing Insights: Content, Partnerships, AI Implementation and More (4/23/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

By @julkordinova [ 6 Min read ] The article highlights trends in marketing in 2024, such as establishing partnerships, creating high-quality content, and working with micro-influencers. Read More.

By @julkordinova [ 4 Min read ] Explore how AI transforms B2B marketing through enhanced content creation and analytics, while learning to sidestep common pitfalls for maximum benefit. Read More.

By @julkordinova [ 11 Min read ] The guide introduces you to the smart way of finding product-market fit for your startup. It showcases 5 steps to achieve and measure product-market fit. Read More.

By @dmitbagdasaryan [ 6 Min read ] Leaning back on the principles of this methodology, I suggest the following steps for taking precautionary care of your subordinates to foster their robustness Read More.

By @antonmuravyev [ 4 Min read ] The affiliate marketing industry is experiencing robust growth with 9,600 global services and companies related to affiliate marketing in 2023 Read More.

By @amply [ 4 Min read ] Explore free upskilling opportunities like MIT's OpenCourseWare and find exciting tech job opportunities on the HackerNoon Job Board. Read More.

By @sarahevans [ 5 Min read ] Archie Comics writer Goldie Chan's latest comic, "BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: FAIRY TALES”: ‘The Frumpy Duckling," showcases this fusion. Read More.

By @arize [ 1 Min read ] Arize AI premiered prompt variable monitoring and analysis onstage at Google Cloud Next '24 this week. Read More.

By @minio [ 8 Min read ] Learn how to debug a MinIO install running in Kubernetes, as well as some common issues, you might encounter during bare metal installation, `and their fixes. Read More.

By @hackernooncontests [ 2 Min read ] Join the #crypto-api Writing Contest by CoinGecko and HackerNoon. Stand a chance to win the $1000 grand prize! Read More.

By @shcheglov [ 2 Min read ] I've crafted a set of 10 tricky questions that I pose to every new candidate to go beyond merely assessing someone's technical skills. Read More.

By @pressreleases [ 3 Min read ] Unlocking DePIN Potential with StorX Network: Revolutionizing Decentralized Cloud Read More.

By @rimaeneva [ 8 Min read ] Explore Gymshark's cutting-edge marketing strategies, delving into their communication-oriented approach, influencer collaborations, and social media prowess. Read More.

By @benoitmalige [ 7 Min read ] When you face the challenge of feeling stagnant in your career, in your personal life, nothing seems to help you progress. Read More.

By @shad0wpuppet [ 6 Min read ] Learn about Zero Defects and advanced regression testing strategies to enhance software quality and testing efficiency Read More.

By @zacamos [ 5 Min read ] Libraries are probably not the first think that comes to mind when you think of AI — but they're impacted all the same. Here's how AI is changing libraries. Read More.

By @austinngo [ 2 Min read ] Story about a aspiring SaaS founder who quit his job in Feb to build his own product. Read More.

By @jesperancinha [ 4 Min read ] João has been a Software Engineer for more than ten years. His latest story was about a way to create Meshes using Kuma-Meshes. Read More.

By @pressreleases [ 2 Min read ] ChangeNOW announces the upcoming listing of USDt on Telegram's TON Network, a collaboration with Tether that promises advancements in digital transactions. Read More.

By @pressreleases [ 3 Min read ] Profilence & RemotiveLabs set a new benchmark in infotainment quality testing: by combining user behavior with vehicle signals. Read More.