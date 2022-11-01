Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Ingenious Philosophers Say That the Best Parts of Air Is in Your Bloodby@erasmusdarwin

    Ingenious Philosophers Say That the Best Parts of Air Is in Your Blood

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Of the Oxygenation of the Blood in the Lungs, and in the Placenta. The following remarks, I have extracted many of the following remarks by the late Dr. Priestley, Lavier, and other discoveries of Dr. Forester and Dr. Jeffray.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Coin Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Ingenious Philosophers Say That the Best Parts of Air Is in Your Blood
    writing#hackernoon-books#erasmus-darwin
    Erasmus Darwin HackerNoon profile picture

    @erasmusdarwin

    Erasmus Darwin

    Receive Stories from @erasmusdarwin

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Section 16 - Instinct
    Published at Oct 01, 2022 by erasmusdarwin #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    A VANISHED CONTINENT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH FIX, THE DETECTIVE, CONSIDERABLY FURTHERS THE INTERESTS OF PHILEAS FOGG
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    TERRIFIC SAURIAN COMBAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Pudd’nhead’s Startling Discovery
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    The cries of the wild beasts heard in the night
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa