    Digestion, Secretion, Nutrition and Organic Life

    Digestion, Secretion, Nutrition and Organic Life

    The larger crystals of saline bodies may be conceived to arise from the combination of smaller crystals of the same form, owing to the greater attractions of their sides than of their angles. Thus if four cubes were floating in a fluid, whose friction or resistance is nothing, it is certain the sides of these cubes would attract each other stronger than their angles; and hence that these four smaller cubes would so arrange themselves as to produce one larger one.
