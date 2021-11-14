Infrastructure As Code: The Next Big Shift is Here

428 reads

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a common pattern where virtualized infrastructure and auxiliary services can be managed using configuration expressed in almost any language, usually hosted in a source code repository. In the early days of virtualization, developers would produce software in long waterfall development cycles, mostly based on requirements documentation. Now developers would send the application over to the Ops Team along with a multi-page configuration manual. Containerisation and containers orchestration enabled standardization of to lesser extent packaging (container images) and packaging (Kubernetes pods) Now we have all the standards and tools at our fingertips, just one final touch needed to make it work seamlessly together.