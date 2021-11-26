Search icon
How To Get Better at Kubernetes

How To Get Better at Kubernetes

The true power of Kubernetes is not just the ability to orchestrate containers, but rather its extensible API and Control Plane. Kubernetes operators and control loops are how the internal machinery of everyone’s favourite container orchestrator works. In this article, we will look at the operator pattern, learn when it is appropriate to use an operator. Finally, we will explore the operator’s architecture. Before you continue reading, please note that Kubernetes operators are difficult, take time to get right and create maintenance challenges. However, if you find a good use case and can commit time and resources to master them, it will unlock additional powerful capabilities.
Piotr Hacker Noon profile picture

@decoder
Piotr

Multi-cloud is real, Microservices are hard, Kubernetes is the future, CLIs are good.

by Piotr @decoder
#kubernetes#cloud-computing#cloud-native#devops#open-source#programming#learn-to-code
