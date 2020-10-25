[Infographic] The State of Conversational AI in 2020

CEO at Hyro
Conversational AI was always poised to take off in 2020. In fact, Gartner predicted that 80% of businesses would implement some sort of conversational interface by the end of this year. With the emergence of COVID-19 came compounded growth for the category - and I wanted to capture just how far we’ve come. So for the conversationally curious out there, I created this infographic that offers a clear depiction of where conversational AI stands at this very moment in time.
In this overview you’ll learn about:
• The different types of conversational AI
• The value and investment behind the technology
• How consumers and businesses are adopting conversational AI
• And more
I've written quite a bit lately on the intersection of COVID-19 and conversational AI across all industries, as well as the use cases that chat and voice technology can fulfill in our new reality. Now, this time around, I wanted to zoom way out to provide a high-level update of where we are, and where we might be heading.
I combed through hundreds of statistics and troves of data to pull out the figures that, in my view, most strongly reflect the state of conversational AI in 2020.
