Influencer Marketing Trends for 2020

@ janstepnov Jan Stepnov Digital Marketing & Consulting

Influencer marketing shows no signs of slowing down in 2020, having evolved into a core marketing strategy that is practiced by over 90% of marketers. Predicted to be a $10 billion industry by the end of 2020, the role of influencers will clearly continue to help brands connect with their consumers in highly relevant ways.

Staying on top of the latest influencer marketing trends is crucial to the success of any influencer marketing strategy. Following are some trends that will likely dominate the industry this year.

Content will win over vanity metrics

It’s going to be less about the number of comments and how many hearts you collect. We’ve seen how these vanity metrics can be manipulated, and the damaging effect they can have on a user’s mental health. Focus on creating quality content instead. Create content that the user actually wants to consume, content you can be proud of, not just something that fits your feed.

Hiding the number of likes is designed to put the focus on photos and videos you share, not how many likes you got.

Invest more in the content you are creating, not just from a production level, but the message it sends out to your audience.

Instagram will focus on quality content

It’s one thing to have 1 million followers on Instagram, but what really matters is which percentage of your audience will take action when you ask them to check something out.

Not all influencers and followers are equal. 2020 will see more focus on true quality, over follower counts. What’s the best way to grow and maintain an audience that has trust in you and a willingness to act on your recommendations? By offering content that is extremely valuable and of a high quality to your target audience. Offering content which is relatable, inspiring and actionable should be at the forefront of the messaging that you’re trying to convey. Genuinely getting followers to engage with content will be rewarded two-fold.

Quality content will be determined by the Instagram algorithm and the Explore section, and not by your follower count.

Firstly, you are improving the willingness of your followers as they become more loyal and you can better capture their attention. Secondly, the social platform you’re using is going to reward you also, as you are showing content that gets users to stay on the platform. You are effectively turning up the dial on both sides, your content is reaching more people and they are becoming more engaged with what you have to say.

Authenticity is key

Users are looking for more genuine and authentic content. Consumers are starting to rebel against picture-perfect content. Content that is too photoshopped or facetuned will not perform in 2020.

90% of marketers say proving authenticity is critical to the future of influencer marketing.

Influencers who share their real lives with their followers will build a closer connection with them, increasing loyalty and willingness to act on their recommendations. This authenticity not only applies to influencer content, but also to how influencer marketing is measured and how paid partnerships are disclosed.

2020 is the year we stop paying influencers based on their follower count, and start focussing on real results.

Partnership disclosure doesn't affect brand sentiment

Some brands are still reluctant for influencers to disclose their paid partnerships. Some brands believe that influencers disclosing sponsorships results in negative brand sentiment. This is not true.

First things first, influencers and brands are legally required to disclose partnerships. Luckily for all parties involved, it has been shown that partnership disclosure does not affect brand sentiment.

A study by the HBR indicates that influencers and brands partnering up and disclosing this partnership does not bring a negative connotation with it.

In fact, disclosing a partnership is seen as being authentic.

Instagram will remain on top

Instagram remains the top social media platform when it comes to Influencer Marketing. Of course, it’s still good to be aware of other platforms and which audiences they attract. The most recent wavemaker is TikTok, especially popular with GenZ. While audiences are extremely engaged with content on the platform, influencer marketing activities are less sustainable at this point.

Don't discount emerging channels - 40% of TikTok users are under 20 years old.

When working with influencers, there are two key factors that come into play when determining your channel strategy. One. Where is my audience active? Two. Where are my preferred influencers active?

Instagram will remain on top in 2020 when it comes to Influencer Marketing activities.

The rise of social channels as eCommerce giants

It’s becoming clear that social media and influencers are changing the way people shop. This should directly influence your 2020 marketing strategies and marketing mix.

Generation Z spends 2-3 times more shopping on social channels than the average consumer, with Instagram and Snapchat taking the lead, while Generation X prefers shopping on Facebook.

Younger generations are truly digital and social media natives, and the way you communicate with these consumers needs to be tailored to their preferences.

As one of the most effective marketing tools today, influencers aren’t going away any time soon. But how we partner with them will continue to evolve in 2020. Brands need to be willing to test and learn to find the strategies that work best for them.

If you have any questions or want to consult on marketing — feel free to get in touch with me and my team at Zorka.Mobi , where we offer a full range of marketing services – from strategy development to its execution with tools like Influencer Marketing, User Acquisition and Affiliate Network.

