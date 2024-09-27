India’s New AVGC-XR Center Wants to Do for Gaming What IITs Did for Engineering

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the creation of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR). Scheduled to be established in Mumbai, Maharashtra, this initiative is in line with the 2022-23 budget announcement by the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs regarding the formation of an AVGC Task Force. Since esports received official recognition as a ‘multi-sport event’ from the Indian government, the gaming industry has seen significant growth in the country, with various states actively engaging with the sector to support its development. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting recently furthered this support with the announcement of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled to take place in New Delhi in February 2025. This summit will feature esports tournaments for popular titles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), World Cricket Championship (WCC), and eFootball, showcasing the country’s commitment to creating a thriving gaming ecosystem. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent Independence Day address, encouraged Indian game developers and talent to make a mark on the global stage. The NCoE will play a crucial role in this effort by focusing on the development of India’s intellectual property (IP) for both domestic and international markets, drawing inspiration from the country’s rich historical and cultural heritage. The NCoE’s role as an incubation hub will be a game-changer for startups, nurturing innovation and supporting early-stage companies that could very well define the next generation of gaming experiences. Just as IITs and NITs were established to advance engineering and technology, and IIMs for management, we believe the NCoE for AVGC-XR will similarly transform the gaming industry in India — Roby John, CEO and Co-founder of SuperGaming Roby John, CEO and Co-founder of SuperGaming, said, “The NCoE’s role as an incubation hub will be a game-changer for startups, nurturing innovation and supporting early-stage companies that could very well define the next generation of gaming experiences. Just as IITs and NITs were established to advance engineering and technology, and IIMs for management, we believe the NCoE for AVGC-XR will similarly transform the gaming industry in India.” “As gaming continues to blur the lines between entertainment and technology, we can expect to see a rise in investments, both domestic and foreign, as the global industry looks to India as a content hub. The focus on cutting-edge technology, coupled with the support of the government and industry leaders, is bound to attract significant FDI in the gaming sector, further boosting India’s position on the global gaming map,” he further added. Alongside his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi has been a vocal advocate for the growth of the gaming industry. He has engaged with leading gamers, including Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, Naman Mathur aka Mortal, and Payal Dhare aka PayalGaming from 8Bit Creatives, India’s leading esports consulting and talent agency, discussing various aspects of the industry and even participating in gaming sessions with them. The NCoE will mark the next step in supporting and nurturing the development of Made-in-India game titles for the global audience by harnessing the rich history and cultural tapestry of India. The emergence of these new titles will enable Indian content creators to work and grow alongside and make an indelible mark in the global gaming ecosystem — Animesh Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of 8Bit Creatives Animesh Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of 8Bit Creatives said, “The establishment of the NCoE for AVGC-XR is absolutely commendable. This will serve as a platform for young enthusiasts across the country by providing them access to the latest technology, valuable mentorship and guidance to be able to upskill and enter this industry. The NCoE will mark the next step in supporting and nurturing the development of Made-in-India game titles for the global audience by harnessing the rich history and cultural tapestry of India. The emergence of these new titles will enable Indian content creators to work and grow alongside and make an indelible mark in the global gaming ecosystem.” The NCoE will provide specialised training and learning programs designed to equip both beginners and professionals with the latest skills in advanced AVGC-XR technologies. To deliver high-quality output, high-performance PCs are essential. CyberPowerPC, which recently entered India and is renowned for its top-tier custom and pre-built gaming PCs, is well-suited to meet this growing demand. The National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR being established is an excellent initiative by the government of India and will surely provide an incredible boost to India’s animation, VFX, gaming and comics sectors — Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer of CyberPowerPC India “The National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR being established is an excellent initiative by the government of India and will surely provide an incredible boost to India’s animation, VFX, gaming and comics sectors. The NCoE will provide a platform for individuals to harness the rapidly advancing technology to upskill their craft further. The government’s support to this industry is crucial as it has the potential to engage the youth and anchor India’s name in the global AVGC-XR map. Initiatives like these further strengthen our belief that the entertainment industry in India is poised for exponential growth and we at CyberPowerPC India are excited to contribute to this growth,” stated Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer of CyberPowerPC India. The NCoE primarily aligns with the interests and career aspirations of the Gen-Z demographic, expanding career opportunities in the AVGC-XR sector. NODWIN Gaming, a leader in youth entertainment, gaming, and esports, has been at the forefront of catering to this demographic in India with IPs such as Comic Con, DreamHack India, BGMS Season 3, and NH7 Weekender. The NCoE will act as a beacon for both amateurs and professionals of the industry to learn and sharpen their craft. The amalgamation of multiple sectors like animation, VFX, gaming, comics and more will be extremely beneficial for the industry as all of these sectors synergise exceptionally well to create amazing experiences for everyone — Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, remarked, “The establishment of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR marks a milestone for India’s entertainment industry. The NCoE will act as a beacon for both amateurs and professionals of the industry to learn and sharpen their craft. The amalgamation of multiple sectors like animation, VFX, gaming, comics and more will be extremely beneficial for the industry as all of these sectors synergise exceptionally well to create amazing experiences for everyone. He further added, “The NCoE will further strengthen the roots of this industry and help in creating skilled professionals by nurturing creativity through cutting edge technologies and expert mentorship. This will provide an impetus to the country’s AVGC – XR ecosystem and help solidify India as a powerhouse of this industry, globally.” STAN commends the Union Cabinet for approving the National Centre of Excellence for Audiovisual, Games and Computing – Extended Reality (NCoE AVGC-XR). This new action plan signifies a great turning point for the Indian gaming and entertainment industry. — Parth Chadha, CEO & Co-Founder at STAN Parth Chadha, CEO & Co-Founder at STAN, said, “STAN commends the Union Cabinet for approving the National Centre of Excellence for Audiovisual, Games and Computing – Extended Reality (NCoE AVGC-XR). This new action plan signifies a great turning point for the Indian gaming and entertainment industry. Through encouraging innovation and skill development, it creates fresh opportunities for creators and entrepreneurs and expands India’s position as a leader in the AVGC-XR industry addressing the common challenges faced by new gamers and creators, who often struggle to monetize their content early on and find like-minded individuals for support. STAN is glad to be a member of the emerging community and is ready to participate in the vibrant future.” In conclusion, the NCoE for AVGC-XR represents a transformative leap for India’s gaming and esports industry. Navanwita Bora Sachdev, Editor, The Tech Panda The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the creation of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR). Scheduled to be established in Mumbai, Maharashtra, this initiative is in line with the 2022-23 budget announcement by the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs regarding the formation of an AVGC Task Force. National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) Since esports received official recognition as a ‘multi-sport event’ from the Indian government, the gaming industry has seen significant growth in the country, with various states actively engaging with the sector to support its development. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting recently furthered this support with the announcement of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled to take place in New Delhi in February 2025. This summit will feature esports tournaments for popular titles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), World Cricket Championship (WCC), and eFootball, showcasing the country’s commitment to creating a thriving gaming ecosystem. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent Independence Day address, encouraged Indian game developers and talent to make a mark on the global stage. The NCoE will play a crucial role in this effort by focusing on the development of India’s intellectual property (IP) for both domestic and international markets, drawing inspiration from the country’s rich historical and cultural heritage. recent Independence Day address, encouraged The NCoE’s role as an incubation hub will be a game-changer for startups, nurturing innovation and supporting early-stage companies that could very well define the next generation of gaming experiences. Just as IITs and NITs were established to advance engineering and technology, and IIMs for management, we believe the NCoE for AVGC-XR will similarly transform the gaming industry in India — Roby John, CEO and Co-founder of SuperGaming The NCoE’s role as an incubation hub will be a game-changer for startups, nurturing innovation and supporting early-stage companies that could very well define the next generation of gaming experiences. Just as IITs and NITs were established to advance engineering and technology, and IIMs for management, we believe the NCoE for AVGC-XR will similarly transform the gaming industry in India — Roby John, CEO and Co-founder of SuperGaming The NCoE’s role as an incubation hub will be a game-changer for startups, nurturing innovation and supporting early-stage companies that could very well define the next generation of gaming experiences. Just as IITs and NITs were established to advance engineering and technology, and IIMs for management, we believe the NCoE for AVGC-XR will similarly transform the gaming industry in India The NCoE’s role as an incubation hub will be a game-changer for startups, nurturing innovation and supporting early-stage companies that could very well define the next generation of gaming experiences. Just as IITs and NITs were established to advance engineering and technology, and IIMs for management, we believe the NCoE for AVGC-XR will similarly transform the gaming industry in India The NCoE’s role as an incubation hub will be a game-changer for startups, nurturing innovation and supporting early-stage companies that could very well define the next generation of gaming experiences. Just as IITs and NITs were established to advance engineering and technology, and IIMs for management, we believe the NCoE for AVGC-XR will similarly transform the gaming industry in India Roby John, CEO and Co-founder of SuperGaming, said, “The NCoE’s role as an incubation hub will be a game-changer for startups, nurturing innovation and supporting early-stage companies that could very well define the next generation of gaming experiences. Just as IITs and NITs were established to advance engineering and technology, and IIMs for management, we believe the NCoE for AVGC-XR will similarly transform the gaming industry in India.” “As gaming continues to blur the lines between entertainment and technology, we can expect to see a rise in investments, both domestic and foreign, as the global industry looks to India as a content hub. The focus on cutting-edge technology, coupled with the support of the government and industry leaders, is bound to attract significant FDI in the gaming sector, further boosting India’s position on the global gaming map,” he further added. Alongside his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi has been a vocal advocate for the growth of the gaming industry. He has engaged with leading gamers , including Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, Naman Mathur aka Mortal, and Payal Dhare aka PayalGaming from 8Bit Creatives, India’s leading esports consulting and talent agency, discussing various aspects of the industry and even participating in gaming sessions with them. engaged with leading gamers The NCoE will mark the next step in supporting and nurturing the development of Made-in-India game titles for the global audience by harnessing the rich history and cultural tapestry of India. The emergence of these new titles will enable Indian content creators to work and grow alongside and make an indelible mark in the global gaming ecosystem — Animesh Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of 8Bit Creatives The NCoE will mark the next step in supporting and nurturing the development of Made-in-India game titles for the global audience by harnessing the rich history and cultural tapestry of India. The emergence of these new titles will enable Indian content creators to work and grow alongside and make an indelible mark in the global gaming ecosystem — Animesh Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of 8Bit Creatives The NCoE will mark the next step in supporting and nurturing the development of Made-in-India game titles for the global audience by harnessing the rich history and cultural tapestry of India. The emergence of these new titles will enable Indian content creators to work and grow alongside and make an indelible mark in the global gaming ecosystem The NCoE will mark the next step in supporting and nurturing the development of Made-in-India game titles for the global audience by harnessing the rich history and cultural tapestry of India. The emergence of these new titles will enable Indian content creators to work and grow alongside and make an indelible mark in the global gaming ecosystem The NCoE will mark the next step in supporting and nurturing the development of Made-in-India game titles for the global audience by harnessing the rich history and cultural tapestry of India. The emergence of these new titles will enable Indian content creators to work and grow alongside and make an indelible mark in the global gaming ecosystem Animesh Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of 8Bit Creatives said, “The establishment of the NCoE for AVGC-XR is absolutely commendable. This will serve as a platform for young enthusiasts across the country by providing them access to the latest technology, valuable mentorship and guidance to be able to upskill and enter this industry. The NCoE will mark the next step in supporting and nurturing the development of Made-in-India game titles for the global audience by harnessing the rich history and cultural tapestry of India. The emergence of these new titles will enable Indian content creators to work and grow alongside and make an indelible mark in the global gaming ecosystem.” The NCoE will provide specialised training and learning programs designed to equip both beginners and professionals with the latest skills in advanced AVGC-XR technologies. To deliver high-quality output, high-performance PCs are essential. CyberPowerPC, which recently entered India and is renowned for its top-tier custom and pre-built gaming PCs, is well-suited to meet this growing demand. The National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR being established is an excellent initiative by the government of India and will surely provide an incredible boost to India’s animation, VFX, gaming and comics sectors — Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer of CyberPowerPC India The National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR being established is an excellent initiative by the government of India and will surely provide an incredible boost to India’s animation, VFX, gaming and comics sectors The National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR being established is an excellent initiative by the government of India and will surely provide an incredible boost to India’s animation, VFX, gaming and comics sectors The National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR being established is an excellent initiative by the government of India and will surely provide an incredible boost to India’s animation, VFX, gaming and comics sectors “The National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR being established is an excellent initiative by the government of India and will surely provide an incredible boost to India’s animation, VFX, gaming and comics sectors. The NCoE will provide a platform for individuals to harness the rapidly advancing technology to upskill their craft further. The government’s support to this industry is crucial as it has the potential to engage the youth and anchor India’s name in the global AVGC-XR map. Initiatives like these further strengthen our belief that the entertainment industry in India is poised for exponential growth and we at CyberPowerPC India are excited to contribute to this growth,” stated Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer of CyberPowerPC India. The NCoE primarily aligns with the interests and career aspirations of the Gen-Z demographic, expanding career opportunities in the AVGC-XR sector. NODWIN Gaming, a leader in youth entertainment, gaming, and esports, has been at the forefront of catering to this demographic in India with IPs such as Comic Con, DreamHack India, BGMS Season 3, and NH7 Weekender. The NCoE will act as a beacon for both amateurs and professionals of the industry to learn and sharpen their craft. The amalgamation of multiple sectors like animation, VFX, gaming, comics and more will be extremely beneficial for the industry as all of these sectors synergise exceptionally well to create amazing experiences for everyone — Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming The NCoE will act as a beacon for both amateurs and professionals of the industry to learn and sharpen their craft. The amalgamation of multiple sectors like animation, VFX, gaming, comics and more will be extremely beneficial for the industry as all of these sectors synergise exceptionally well to create amazing experiences for everyone — Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming The NCoE will act as a beacon for both amateurs and professionals of the industry to learn and sharpen their craft. The amalgamation of multiple sectors like animation, VFX, gaming, comics and more will be extremely beneficial for the industry as all of these sectors synergise exceptionally well to create amazing experiences for everyone The NCoE will act as a beacon for both amateurs and professionals of the industry to learn and sharpen their craft. The amalgamation of multiple sectors like animation, VFX, gaming, comics and more will be extremely beneficial for the industry as all of these sectors synergise exceptionally well to create amazing experiences for everyone The NCoE will act as a beacon for both amateurs and professionals of the industry to learn and sharpen their craft. The amalgamation of multiple sectors like animation, VFX, gaming, comics and more will be extremely beneficial for the industry as all of these sectors synergise exceptionally well to create amazing experiences for everyone Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, remarked, “The establishment of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR marks a milestone for India’s entertainment industry. The NCoE will act as a beacon for both amateurs and professionals of the industry to learn and sharpen their craft. The amalgamation of multiple sectors like animation, VFX, gaming, comics and more will be extremely beneficial for the industry as all of these sectors synergise exceptionally well to create amazing experiences for everyone. He further added, “The NCoE will further strengthen the roots of this industry and help in creating skilled professionals by nurturing creativity through cutting edge technologies and expert mentorship. This will provide an impetus to the country’s AVGC – XR ecosystem and help solidify India as a powerhouse of this industry, globally.” STAN commends the Union Cabinet for approving the National Centre of Excellence for Audiovisual, Games and Computing – Extended Reality (NCoE AVGC-XR). This new action plan signifies a great turning point for the Indian gaming and entertainment industry. — Parth Chadha, CEO & Co-Founder at STAN STAN commends the Union Cabinet for approving the National Centre of Excellence for Audiovisual, Games and Computing – Extended Reality (NCoE AVGC-XR). This new action plan signifies a great turning point for the Indian gaming and entertainment industry. — Parth Chadha, CEO & Co-Founder at STAN STAN commends the Union Cabinet for approving the National Centre of Excellence for Audiovisual, Games and Computing – Extended Reality (NCoE AVGC-XR). This new action plan signifies a great turning point for the Indian gaming and entertainment industry. STAN commends the Union Cabinet for approving the National Centre of Excellence for Audiovisual, Games and Computing – Extended Reality (NCoE AVGC-XR). This new action plan signifies a great turning point for the Indian gaming and entertainment industry. STAN commends the Union Cabinet for approving the National Centre of Excellence for Audiovisual, Games and Computing – Extended Reality (NCoE AVGC-XR). This new action plan signifies a great turning point for the Indian gaming and entertainment industry. Parth Chadha, CEO & Co-Founder at STAN, said, “STAN commends the Union Cabinet for approving the National Centre of Excellence for Audiovisual, Games and Computing – Extended Reality (NCoE AVGC-XR). This new action plan signifies a great turning point for the Indian gaming and entertainment industry. Through encouraging innovation and skill development, it creates fresh opportunities for creators and entrepreneurs and expands India’s position as a leader in the AVGC-XR industry addressing the common challenges faced by new gamers and creators, who often struggle to monetize their content early on and find like-minded individuals for support. STAN is glad to be a member of the emerging community and is ready to participate in the vibrant future.” In conclusion, the NCoE for AVGC-XR represents a transformative leap for India’s gaming and esports industry. Navanwita Bora Sachdev, Editor, The Tech Panda Navanwita Bora Sachdev, Editor, The Tech Panda Navanwita Bora Sachdev , Editor, The Tech Panda Navanwita Bora Sachdev Navanwita Bora Sachdev