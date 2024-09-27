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India’s New AVGC-XR Center Wants to Do for Gaming What IITs Did for Engineering

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byThe Tech Panda@thetechpanda

The Tech Panda explores technology’s impact on Indian lives and its ties with business and economy.

September 27th, 2024
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The Tech Panda@thetechpanda

The Tech Panda explores technology’s impact on Indian lives and its ties with business and economy.

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gaming#gaming-startups#esports-indsutry#gaming#esports-in-india#ncoe-india#made-in-india-game-titles#animation-and-vfx-in-india#avgc-xr-training-programs

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