Incorporating Art into Engineering by Introducing the STEAM Approach

Incorporating Art into Engineering by Introducing the STEAM Approach

There is a perception that science, technology, and the arts are separate vocations. The STEAM approach incorporates the arts and sciences to develop a multi-disciplinary concept to technology development, engineering, product design, and others. This combination facilitates the combination of art and technology to solve multiple issues in various spheres. “We are creating the next and the next is going to reintegrate science and technology and arts,” says Georgia Tech’s Madison Cario, the director of the Office of the Arts.
image
Davit Ayvazyan Hacker Noon profile picture

@davayv
Davit Ayvazyan

Mechanical design engineer. Interested in coding. Love python.

