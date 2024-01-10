Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Inclusiveness Across Different Sources of User Feedbackby@feedbackloop

    Inclusiveness Across Different Sources of User Feedback

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This section delves into the dynamic landscape of inclusiveness across varied user feedback sources—Reddit, Google Play Store, and Twitter. With insights from 1,200 user feedback posts, discover how Reddit becomes a hub for detailed inclusiveness discussions, while the Play Store emphasizes privacy concerns. Twitter, known for real-time interactions, spotlights technology in inclusiveness-related discussions. Uncover the distinct patterns in fairness, technology, privacy, demography, usability, and other human values, providing developers and companies with nuanced perspectives to elevate user experiences.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Inclusiveness Across Different Sources of User Feedback
    tech-stories #inclusive-software
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture

    @feedbackloop

    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education

    The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!

    Receive Stories from @feedbackloop

    react to story with heart
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture
    by The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education @feedbackloop.The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Understanding Objective Mismatch
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #reinforcement-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Redefining Web Interactions in the Fight Against Dark Patterns
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    Article Thumbnail
    Background and Related Work on Dark Patterns in UX Design
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    Article Thumbnail
    Navigating User Responses to Dark Patterns in UX Design
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    Article Thumbnail
    Exploring End-User Empowerment Interventions for Dark Patterns in UX
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    Article Thumbnail
    Is Your Data Worth the Costs?
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by liorb #data
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!