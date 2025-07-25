280 reads

In Defense of Billionaires: Why the World Needs More of Them

by
byAlex Leontaridis@alexleontaridis

Teen founder building AI tools & sustainable startups. Writing about coding, innovation, and founder life.

July 25th, 2025
    featured image - In Defense of Billionaires: Why the World Needs More of Them
      Speed
      Voice
    Alex Leontaridis

    About Author

    Alex Leontaridis HackerNoon profile picture
    Alex Leontaridis@alexleontaridis

    Teen founder building AI tools & sustainable startups. Writing about coding, innovation, and founder life.

    Read my storiesLearn More

    Comments

    avatar

    TOPICS

    startups#startups#y-combinator#ycombinator#billionaire#business

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

    Arweave
    viewblock
    ViewBlock
    TerminalTerminalLiteLite
    Archives
    Threads
    Bsky
    Mas

    Related Stories