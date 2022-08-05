Importance of Sentiment Analysis as a Key Marketing Tool

Sentiment Analytics can be used to measure the sentiment of your brand on a variety of topics, including customer satisfaction, loyalty, engagement, and brand sentiment. These data are obtained and analyzed from several sources such as social media, customer feedback as well as blogs, and articles. Sentiment analytics can help your marketing team to identify any potential issues or concerns, detect any shifts in sentiment over time, and determine whether marketing efforts are resonating with your target audience in order to create and fine-tune targeted content and campaigns.





Understanding Key Customers

The ability to understand human behavior is a fundamental requirement for any technology that interacts with humans. To be able to completely capture the essence of human behaviour through technology is a remarkable feat. To do so, there is a need to navigate through a jamboree of contextual clues, nuances in expression, sarcasm, emotion and other various linguistic devices to be left with raw meaning and interpretation of content, allowing technology to achieve mastery in the discernment of language and human sentiment.

Marketing today emphasizes the importance of providing customers with an exceptional experience and addressing their needs on a more personal level. One way to achieve this is by placing ourselves in their shoes for a fresh perspective to evaluate how individual business decisions impact customer sentiment and opinion towards a product or service.





This is where sentiment analytics come in, which can be used to understand customer attitudes towards a brand or product, as well as to understand how the general public feels about a brand or product.





Basics of Sentiment Analysis

Sentiment Analytics can be used to measure the sentiment of your brand on a variety of topics, including customer satisfaction, loyalty, engagement, and brand sentiment. In more technical terms, it utilizes natural language processing (NLP), Named Entity Recognition , text mining, machine learning, and other necessary tools, to assess whether the textual data illustrates a positive, negative, or neutral sentiment towards a topic.





With Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrated into these systems, not only does the output merely provide a definitive general sentiment of the consumer, but rather, we are able to obtain a more well-grounded spectrum of consumer analytics based on various of such textual data relevant to the topic, which allows for a more consistent and reliable understanding of tone and context of such content, with its machine learning capabilities.







Sentiment Analytics can help your marketing team to understand the sentiment of your target audience, identify any potential issues or concerns, detect any shifts in sentiment over time, and determine whether marketing efforts are resonating with your target audience in order to create and fine-tune targeted content and campaigns that are more likely to be successful. These data are obtained and analyzed from several sources such as social media, customer feedback as well as blogs, and articles.





Inside the Customers’ Mind

This data collected can be used to improve the brand’s online presence and performance. Some of the benefits of social sentiment analysis are:





It can help you understand how your brand is perceived online. It can help you understand what people are saying. Helps you understand what customers think about your industry Helps you understand what customers think about your marketing campaigns



​​Sentiment analysis is often used to gauge the public opinion of a brand or product. It can be used to track customer satisfaction over time or to compare the sentiment of different groups of people.





It provides indicators to your marketing teams on what to improve on and what to continue pursuing, so you have the ability to function at the best of your capabilities.





In the sphere of marketing, social media plays a pivotal role in sentiment analysis, since it unquestionably provides the largest pool of unfiltered and unbiased information.





With around 4.5 Billion users across the globe, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other such app icons adorn the home screens of innumerable smartphones. It is where consumers openly talk about experiences, brands, products, and opinions — an excellent source of brand sentiment for your marketing needs.





The accessibility of these platforms drives praise for their use and encourages people to share and exchange information and personal opinions. Through sentiment analysis, you are able to extract relevant data on the social sentiments of a brand name from the sheer volume of texts and posts presently shared about your brand.





It additionally enables social media listening by offering an efficacious method of obtaining first-hand insights and conversations about your brand, to act upon and to further translate into business decisions.









A Tailored Fit

The essence of marketing is the personalization of the customer experience. Sentiment analytics gives you the ability to make the most of and fully comprehend each individual consumer piece of data, enabling the development of "customer personas" and a more individualized approach to customer care.





The data gathered through sentiment analytics tools help the AI to accurately address their demands and structure suggestions and solutions to cater to what your consumers really want, enabling a more structured and authentic connection between you and your customers.





For instance, sentiment analysis can be integrated into your chatbots, providing a more well-rounded and reliable customer service solution, compared to traditional chatbots which lack the flexibility to address queries and requests that fall out of their solution domain. With sentiment analysis in play, your bots are able to catch the true tonality and intent of what the customer wants, crafting a personalized solution path to cater to your customer's specific needs, enhancing brand engagement and improving customer experience.





Getting That Competitive Edge

We can also see how the brand compares to its rivals in the market if we are able to use sentiment analysis to have a more comprehensive understanding of the performance and public perception of our brand.





By evaluating the public's receptivity to competitor activities and services, you will be able to quantify which brands offer the greatest threat and how effectively their business decisions seem to be influencing and affecting customers. It enables marketing teams to address and act upon the strengths and shortcomings of their competitors in their marketing strategies.





Ultimately, we need to recognize that users are emotional beings and that their intent is based on their emotions. If bots are going to truly meet the needs of users, it is critical that bots are able to recognize these core emotions, and then, with the nature of constant exposure to massive amounts of data during use, incorporating the core of emotional analytics enhances the existing analytics tools and increases the marketing landscape as we know it.





